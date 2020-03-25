'Anything we can do to help': Decatur schools donate iPads, supplies to HSHS St. Mary's amid coronavirus threat

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will use iPads as a tool to help maintain social distancing while still caring for patients in isolation.

Decatur Public Schools on Wednesday donated over 120 iPads to the hospital to help them with the shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, happening across the nation due to the coronavirus outbreak. A similar donation to Decatur Memorial Hospital is pending.

Mark Krieger, St. Mary's information technology services manager, said the donation would help the hospital save on PPE and it would also allow patients to communicate with loved ones during their stay.

"This is huge for St. Mary's as we are looking to explore ways to protect our patients, coworkers and colleagues," Krieger said. "We will be using these devices for those patients that are in isolation so that we can have constant communication with them."

The district was preparing to sell roughly 250 iPads but officials said this would be a better use for the technology. Jennifer Tuggle, a senior IT analyst for the district, said the district offered half of the iPads to St. Mary's and the other half to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Tuggle said they are still working out donation arrangements with DMH staff.