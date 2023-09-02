DECATUR — Applications are open for the free pre-apprenticeship program at Richland Community College.

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is a collaboration with the EnRich program. There is no cost to participants, and there is a $12 an hour stipend paid for every class hour spent.

Participants, upon completion, will be First Aid/CPR certified, have their OSHA-10 card, and receive a nationally-recognized certificate of completion from TradesFutures (formally MC-3) from the NABTU (North America’s Building Trades Unions).

Richland works with those who complete the program for up to a year after completion to assist with getting them into a Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program. Classes begin on Sept. 25 and run 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for seven to eight weeks.

Only 16 spots are available. Visit www.richland.edu/pre-apprenticeship to apply.

The Richland Community College campus in photos Library Speed read Bookstore Business Sign Tiffany Hill Child care Greenhouse Richland Is... Computer control Library scene Scholastic bowl Cafe Entrance Black Student Association Black Student Association retreat Black Student Association gathering