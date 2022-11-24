Applications open online Dec. 1 for Decatur's magnet schools

DECATUR — Applications for Decatur's three magnet schools will open on Dec. 1 and close on Jan. 31.

This will be the third year that magnet school applications will be available online, with the district using a new format, SchoolMint. Any student living within district boundaries may apply to magnet programs.

DPS will also host three informational sessions in the coming weeks, during which interested families can speak with the magnet program principals to get a feel for each program.

Attendance at these informational sessions is not required to apply for magnet programs. For the virtual sessions, register to receive the Zoom link at www.dps61.org/magnet.

● Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Decatur Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

● Wednesday, Dec. 7 via Zoom; and

● Wednesday, Dec. 14 via Zoom.

All sessions are being held at 5:30 p.m.

The magnet schools include Johns Hill Magnet School, a K-8 program with a focus on fine arts; American Dreamer STEM Academy, also a K-8 program with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math; and Montessori Academy for Peace, preK-8, using the Montessori method of hands-on learning, collaborative play and self-directed activity.

The lottery for open seats will be held in March and families will be notified via email and text.