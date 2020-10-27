Applications sought for Doug Hagen Scholarship

DECATUR — Applications are open for the Doug Hagen Scholarship created in memory of MacArthur High School graduate Loren Douglas Hagen.

The $500 scholarship is intended to contribute toward the educational expenses of a graduating senior of MacArthur who will be attending a college or university. The scholarship recipient must have been a participant in student government. Additional preference is made for students who have some connection to military service, either a family member who served, or their own participation in a reserve program or ROTC.

Hagen, who was killed in action in Vietnam, was student council president at MacArthur. He graduated from North Dakota State University in 1968 and enlisted in the Army, where he as selected for training in the “Green Berets.”

Applications are open until Jan. 1. The applicant will need to write an essay explaining how serving in student government benefited them in high school. The essay should account student activities the applicant chaired or participated in and their results.

Donations are also needed to sustain the scholarship. Donors may be made by check made out to DPS 61 Foundation and Hagen Fund in the memo and mailed to DPS Foundation, Attn: Hagen Fund, 101 West Cerro Gordo, Decatur, IL 62523 or made online at:

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.