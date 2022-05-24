 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Are you $100,000 richer? St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle winners announced

DECATUR — Joe Santella and Nate Bryant are this year's winners of the $100,000 grand prize in the St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle. 

The Mega Raffle is a major fundraiser for the school and the three Decatur Catholic elementary schools. The money raised goes into the schools' general education fund, said Ken Hendriksen, executive director of the educational foundation, and this year most of the winners were local and have personal connections to St. Teresa. 

Stephen and Susan Rayhill claimed the $10,000 prize, while Bill Lehmann came away with the $5,000 prize.

There were five winners of $1,000. They are Betty A. Brown, Brian Burcham, Dan Ribbe, Verma Taylor and Robert Johnson.

There were 10 winners of $500. They are Thomas and Lenore Stitt, Natalie Corley, The Arneys, David Pritchett, John and Marybeth Althoff, Gary Hickey, Steven Poole, Dawn and Scott Gregory, Bobbi Donath and Dorothy Hart, and Maria Dent.

There were 10 winners of $250. They are Carol and Dave Rayhill, Ramona Moore, Donna Munson, Yyonna Price, Frances Williams, Steve Halicki, William Reidman, Melanie Schelling, Jacque Wrigley, and Greta, Will and Meghan Behnke.

The winners were selected May 20 during an event at The Hall at Five Twenty.

