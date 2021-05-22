Are you a $100,000 richer? St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle winners announced

DECATUR — Amelia Zimmerman of Springfield is $100,000 richer.

Zimmerman, of Springfield, came away with the grand prize in the annual St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle.

The Mega Raffle is a major fundraiser for the school and the three Decatur Catholic elementary schools.

Other winners included Kathy Morrison of Decatur with the $10,000 prize and Teresa and Eric Curtis of Fuquay Varna, North Carolina with $5,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were three winners of $1,000. They were Patty Sammons-Vicki Jackson-Tom Creighton, Tammi Tertocha and Ed Moore.

There were 10 winners of $250. They were Kevin Cleary, John Bollero, Mark Blickensderfer, Rita Mickler, Jerry and Debbie Coon, Bruce Boliard, Martin Brumett, Bill and Chris Matuscak, Bob Wiesemann and Tammi Tertocha.