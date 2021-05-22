 Skip to main content
Are you a $100,000 richer? St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle winners announced
DECATUR — Amelia Zimmerman of Springfield is $100,000 richer.

Zimmerman, of Springfield, came away with the grand prize in the annual St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle. 

The Mega Raffle is a major fundraiser for the school and the three Decatur Catholic elementary schools.

Other winners included Kathy Morrison of Decatur with the $10,000 prize and Teresa and Eric Curtis of Fuquay Varna, North Carolina with $5,000.

There were three winners of $1,000. They were Patty Sammons-Vicki Jackson-Tom Creighton, Tammi Tertocha and Ed Moore.

There were 10 winners of $250. They were Kevin Cleary, John Bollero, Mark Blickensderfer, Rita Mickler, Jerry and Debbie Coon, Bruce Boliard, Martin Brumett, Bill and Chris Matuscak, Bob Wiesemann and Tammi Tertocha.

There were 20 winners of $100. They were Pat Nolan, Brian and Carol Sheahan, Bobbi Donath and Dorothy Hart, Robert Bean, Ann Marie Morgan, Matt and Amanda Drain, Rob-John-Byers-Tate, Bradley Grimes, Carol Paglino, William Leonard and Pat Sheehan, Donald Henry Sr., Dennis Murray, Timmy Joe Thompson, Dr. Peter Vercellino, Ken Handley, Josh Prasun and Monte Prasun, Jeff Shugart, Howard Martin, Bill and Tracy Whitser, AnnMarie Hillyer and Colleen Hillyer.

The winners were selected Friday night during an event at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

