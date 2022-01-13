Area libraries among secretary of state grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded nearly $6 million to libraries.

The libraries are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by modifying services, transforming spaces and developing resources for their local workforce.

“During the ongoing pandemic, libraries have had to retool their services to match the needs of the community and I am honored to be able to provide funding to allow these libraries to expand access to their patrons,” said White. “I applaud the library community in Illinois for their hard work as they continue to provide essential services during this challenging time.”

Local recipients include Maroa-Forsyth schools, $21,830; South Macon Public Library, $24,291; Mattoon Public Library, $11,600; Mount Zion District Library, $12,391; Argenta-Oreana Public Library District, $38,067; Barclay Public Library in Warrensburg, $21,860; and Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, $50,000.

Funds totaling $5.7 million were distributed to 211 academic, school, special and public libraries. The sources include the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), both from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and state technology funds.

Grants were awarded to provide essential resources so job seekers; restoring services and enhancing digital inclusion efforts focused on circulating internet hotspots, laptops and other devices that support pandemic recovery; and restoration of the library’s capacity to operate and offer clean, safe library spaces while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.