ARGENTA — A friend of Nicholas Hanna's parents gave him a red 1951 Farmall H tractor when he was 10. Nicholas' grandpa had it restored for him.

He's been driving it ever since, and on Saturday, the now-adult showed off his expert backing skills during a competition at the "Farming in the 50s" antique tractor show in downtown Argenta. Competitors had to back up to a trailer, hook it to the tractor, and then back up between rows of orange cones, and Nicholas had no trouble with that at all.

“We enjoy the old tractors,” said Jim Hanna, Nicholas' dad, who watched the competition from a golf cart with Nicholas' mother, Diane.

Downtown Argenta hosted the second Farming in the 50s antique tractor show on Saturday, organized by Annella Farms and supported by village Mayor Cindy Luedke and Argenta in Motion, a community group that works to bring fun events to the village.

“We've had terrific weather, good enough weather for the farmers to get their crops in this year,” said Marty Bayless of Annella Farms. “And (the event) really increased in size. We have probably double the amount of tractors we had last year, hit-and-miss engines and more of those than we had before, and the show just keeps growing.”

Sponsors included Annella Farms, Argenta in Motion, Topflight Grain Cooperative, American Family Insurance – Monte Rogers, Zion Pros LLC and Jenkins Auto Service.

Last year's spring weather meant a number of farmers were still planting and couldn't attend the show. And though nearly all of the area farmers use their antique tractors for shows, mowing, hauling small loads and such rather than for farming, they were too busy to spare the time. This year, they'd already finished planting and could come and show off their “toys.”

The show had sponsors this year, which it didn't have last time, Bayless said, giving credit to Argenta in Motion and Mayor Luedke, who made sure he had whatever was necessary to make the show a success.

Luedke said that in addition to Ice Fest, which of course is a winter event, the tractor show provides another way to invite people to visit Argenta.

“Then they can see what a nice place it is,” she said. Argenta in Motion is looking for a summer event to add to the calendar, she added, since they have a winter and spring event.

More than 60 tractors were parked around downtown Saturday, and a larger number of vendors were present this year, with food, antiques and handmade goods, including baked goods like pies.

Bayless said he's considering moving the event from May to June next year, to ensure that farmers will have time to participate. Finding the right date might be tricky, though, because they don't want to interfere with the Macon County Fair, and they don't want to hold the tractor show once the weather gets too hot, he said.

Ron Brown, his son, Kevin, his grandson, Dylan, and Brown's brother, Donald, brought their collection of hit-and-miss machines, which occasionally had to be coaxed to keep running, but considering their age, Brown said, that's to be expected. The machines only run at one speed and were used for tasks such as pumping water or grinding grain before being replaced by more modern technology.

Two 1939 Farmall M tractors belonging to Mike Wormbrod of Decatur were parked in front of Bargenta — one had belonged to his father and one he had rebuilt with a truck motor. He likes to take them to various tractor shows, he said, and while he had hauled them to Argenta, he has driven them to shows.

“They're my toys,” he said with a chuckle.

