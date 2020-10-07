Argenta-Oreana closes Kimler Gym for structural reasons

ARGENTA – Kimler Gym at Argenta-Oreana High School will be closed for the time being.

“While reviewing the progress of the roof work, we noticed that there was a gap along some of the upper windows on the south side of Kimler Gym where the brick appeared to be separated and bowing outward,” high school Principal Sean German wrote on Facebook. “As we looked further into the situation, we had concerns with the appearance of the wall on the outside and inside."

He said they contacted a structural engineer, who after multiple site visits identified concerns about the north and south walls of the gym "being out of plumb, tension rods connecting the north and south walls not functioning properly, and other minor issues."

"They also recommended additional steps to further understand the overall impact and extent of their noted concerns. Their recommendations included a 3D scan of the walls to fully understand the composition of the walls and any reinforcements provided during initial construction in 1952," he said.