Argenta-Oreana closes Kimler Gym for structural reasons

ARGENTA – Kimler Gym at Argenta-Oreana High School will be closed for the time being.
“While reviewing the progress of the roof work, we noticed that there was a gap along some of the upper windows on the south side of Kimler Gym where the brick appeared to be separated and bowing outward,” high school Principal Sean German wrote on Facebook. “As we looked further into the situation, we had concerns with the appearance of the wall on the outside and inside."
He said they contacted a structural engineer, who after multiple site visits identified concerns about the north and south walls of the gym "being out of plumb, tension rods connecting the north and south walls not functioning properly, and other minor issues."
"They also recommended additional steps to further understand the overall impact and extent of their noted concerns. Their recommendations included a 3D scan of the walls to fully understand the composition of the walls and any reinforcements provided during initial construction in 1952," he said.
Scans done on Sept. 28 showed the north and south walls are leaning outward at the top and the walls do not include structural reinforcements such as rebar. The tension bars on the north and south sides were never properly anchored into the block or brick. Kimler was built 70 years ago and building codes have changes since then.
Support Local Journalism
As of Tuesday, the gym is closed while the district waits for reports on possible solutions from structural engineering, architects and construction companies. On Wednesday, German said the structural engineers recommended closing rooms directly adjacent to the gym as well as the gym itself.
Until further notice, the following areas are closed: high school front entrance; band/chorus room; hallways north and south of the stage; weight room; locker rooms to the north of Kimler; the foyer; classrooms above the foyer; the old art and science rooms below the Kimler bleachers.
Students are in all-remote learning at present, with plans to return to blended in-person instruction on Oct. 19. Families will have the option of choosing to remain in remote learning.
________________________________________________
A tour of Argenta-Oreana district upgrades
Argenta Oreana Football Field 2 8.27.18.jpg
Jones Sr Damian 1 8.27.18.jpg
Jones Sr Damian 2 8.27.18.jpg
AO Air Conditioning 1 8.27.18.jpg
Oreana Sports Building 8.27.18.jpg
Oreana Sports Building 4 8.27.18.jpg
Oreana Sports Building 3 8.27.18.jpg
Oreana Sports Building 2 8.27.18.jpg
AO weight room 2 8.27.18.jpg
AO weight room 1 8.27.18.jpg
Argenta Oreana Football Field 8.27.18.jpg
Argenta Oreana Football Field 3 8.27.18.jpg
Argenta Oreana Football Field 4 8.27.18.jpg
Argenta Oreana Football Field 5 8.27.18.jpg
German_Sean 8.27.18.jpg
AO Sound System 8.27.18.jpg
AO 25 second clocks 8.27.18.jpg
German_Sean 2 8.27.18.jpg
Argenta Sports Building 8.27.18.jpg
AO Picnic Tables 8.27.18.jpg
AO Bus Drive 8.27.18.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!