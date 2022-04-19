Argenta-Oreana Elementary School welcomes new principal

ARGENTA — Argenta-Oreana Elementary School has a new principal.

Jacquelynn Rose was approved by the school board at its April 11 meeting. She is a native of South Elgin and has recently moved to the Decatur area with her husband, David, and their 7-month-old son, Zachary.

“I sought out the elementary principal role at Argenta-Oreana because my values align with the school district's mission and vision statements of promoting lifelong learning and academic excellence within our children,” Rose said. “I am excited to support Argenta-Oreana Elementary School in fostering a collaborative culture of positivity and leadership. I look forward to building partnerships within the (Argenta-Oreana) community, creating academic goals with our students, and developing open lines of communication with our families.”

Rose spent the past two years as student assistance coordinator at Parkview Elementary and Sleepy Hollow Elementary schools in the Chicago area. She holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Northern Illinois University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Aurora University. She has taught kindergarten and served as an after-school intervention teacher for first through fourth grades, and worked in elementary curriculum mapping and development.

“I chose a career in education because I am passionate about creating a safe, comfortable learning environment for all children to learn and develop,” Rose said. “I thoroughly enjoy inspiring students and staff to become life-long learners. In elementary school, school staff work diligently to lay a solid foundation for academic learning and social emotional development.”

Argenta-Oreana Superintendent Damian Jones said he anticipates Rose continuing to promote a positive environment.

"Mrs. Rose is an energetic and intelligent educator focused on improving student achievement while cultivating the development of a 'team approach' for the overall educational environment," Jones said. "She repeatedly discussed the importance of a positive school environment where all educators work together for the betterment of all."

