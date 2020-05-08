Argenta-Oreana parents take steps to recognize seniors, despite loss of graduation

ARGENTA — Tara Grider found out she wouldn’t be returning to school shortly after the Illinois governor closed the schools for the remainder of the year.
It was difficult news for the Argenta-Oreana senior. “This is the year I was looking forward to the most,” she said.
Tara said she was most excited about her opportunity to play softball. “This was our year to win state,” she said. “It’s been hitting me really hard.”
To ease some of the pain, parents and community groups planned to erect two billboards in honor of the Argenta-Oreana High School Class of 2020. The back-to-back billboards, located on Boyd Road and Route 48, were set in place on Monday.
“It’s really cool,” said senior Christian Barber. “There’s a lot of great people that gifted this to us. Although we don’t have our graduation or prom, it’s just something cool that not a lot of people have gotten to experience.”
When Tara learned what her parents and those of her classmates were doing to celebrate their achievements, the pain subsided a little. “It brightened my mood,” she said. “They are trying their best to give us our best year. I’m grateful for that.”
The Argenta and Oreana communities and parents wanted to make the season as positive as possible for the students. For example, the parents have written graduate information for a local newsletter highlighting the Argenta-Oreana class of 2020.
“That would feature a lot of pieces about our graduating class,” said senior parent Lori Sprague.
A billboard featuring the graduating class was another idea. Unaware of the process or cost, Sprague brought the billboard idea to a couple of parents and the school’s superintendent. “That’s all I need for encouragement,” she said. “So I moved forward.”
Other parents supported the idea through the class’s Facebook page. It was through the posts Sprague was introduced to the billboard company Lamar Advertising.
The nonprofit group Argenta In Motion stepped up to help. The organization has produced previous welcoming signs and notices throughout the town. Before the commencement ceremony was canceled, Sprague had hoped to decorate Argenta with graduation signs. While discussing the billboard idea, AIM offered to donate the cost of two signs. The billboards will remain visible throughout May.
“It’s to congratulate the seniors,” Argenta Mayor Cindy Luedke said.
Luedke is a member of Argenta In Motion. The community group wanted to provide encouragement for the class of 2020. “It’s a tough year for this group of kids,” she said. “We’re just trying to be as supportive as much as we can.”
Luedke said the billboards cost roughly $600.
Another community group, The Friends of Argenta, purchased yard signs with the names of each student in the class. They will be displayed near the Argenta fire station this month.
“The students can stop and have their pictures taken by the yard signs,” Luedke said. “At the end of everything, they’re going to be able to take the yard signs.”
Parades are being planned as well as other events.
“A lot of different people are trying to do a lot of different things,” Luedke said. “We are trying to make it a little bit easier for them.”
Sprague’s son Ryder, 18, from Argenta, said he is missing out on his senior year of baseball. “This year would have been different from the other years,” he said. “There’s a lot of seniors.”
Ryder said he and his teammates were looking at a regional championship.
Finishing out the year with classmates was also a bright spot he was anticipating. “You look forward to those days,” he said.
Ryder has been in contact with his friends through video games and a game of basketball with neighborhood kids.
Ethan Bryant, 18, from Oreana, said he isn’t too upset by the commencement cancellation. “I see it as a blessing,” he said. “I’m starting to see it as adult life.”
Ethan has been working as a landscaper and preparing for an internship. He acknowledged that he was looking forward to prom and other social events such as baseball games.
“But I’m ready to move on,” he said.
The billboard will be a positive memory for Ethan and the students. “It’s pretty cool that they would do that,” he said.
Argenta and Oreana each have a population of roughly 850. The graduating class has 61 students. “A lot of these kids have grown up together,” Sprague said. “They have known each other since pre-K. They feel connected with each other.”
The students are active in athletics as well as academics. Now many of the events and ceremonies have been canceled. “Everything has been stripped away from them,” Sprague said. “Any gestures we can do will mean a lot.”
The cancellations of school and graduation events has been difficult for many of the students and their families. “But it’s a life lesson for them,” Luedke said. “Things just don’t always work out how you expect them to.”
The parents understand the Argenta-Oreana class is not the only school experiencing the heartbreaking moment.
“It doesn’t make it any less sad,” Sprague said.
From the Archives: A look at Decatur-area graduation ceremonies through the years
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!