Argenta-Oreana parents take steps to recognize seniors, despite loss of graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

ARGENTA — Tara Grider found out she wouldn’t be returning to school shortly after the Illinois governor closed the schools for the remainder of the year.

It was difficult news for the Argenta-Oreana senior. “This is the year I was looking forward to the most,” she said.

Tara said she was most excited about her opportunity to play softball. “This was our year to win state,” she said. “It’s been hitting me really hard.”

To ease some of the pain, parents and community groups planned to erect two billboards in honor of the Argenta-Oreana High School Class of 2020. The back-to-back billboards, located on Boyd Road and Route 48, were set in place on Monday.

“It’s really cool,” said senior Christian Barber. “There’s a lot of great people that gifted this to us. Although we don’t have our graduation or prom, it’s just something cool that not a lot of people have gotten to experience.”

When Tara learned what her parents and those of her classmates were doing to celebrate their achievements, the pain subsided a little. “It brightened my mood,” she said. “They are trying their best to give us our best year. I’m grateful for that.”