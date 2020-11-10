Argenta-Oreana school board votes to demolish Kimler Gym

ARGENTA — The Argenta-Oreana school board voted on Monday to demolish Kimler Gym.

Last month, the district closed the gym due to the discovery of structural issues that made it unsafe, including a gap between a window and the brick facade on the south wall of Kimler Gymnasium and another gap at another window on the same wall. Further inspection by administrators revealed that the tie rods were loose and not secure at the anchor points.

Phillip Holthaus, structural engineer at Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing, Inc. and other engineers completed inspections and scans of the structure and determined that it was unsafe for occupancy. Additional inspections showed cracks and separation of concrete masonry unit walls in the west end addition classrooms above the Kimler Gym lobby.

The district received a preliminary authorization from the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and the Illinois State Board of Education for an Emergency Health Life Safety Amendment to demolish and replace Kimler Gymnasium, the west end lobby and old classroom area.