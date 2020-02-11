Argenta-Oreana students learn about healthy hearts

Valerie Wells Education Reporter Education reporter for the Herald & Review. Follow Valerie Wells Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OREANA — Emily Castelli's cheeks were pink and she was breathing faster after a go-round in one of two bounce houses in the gym at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School.

Emily and the other students at the school have spent recent weeks raising money for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart. The focus has changed, said physical education teacher Gwyn Jones, to focus on whole-body wellness and activities that appeal to a wider range of ages.

“When you think of jumping rope, you tend to think of elementary (age) kids,” Jones said.

Now, the challenge includes any activity that raises the heart rate, so students at Argenta-Oreana played basketball, four-square in the air, danced, bounced in the bounce houses, and enjoyed snow cones. And yes, they jumped rope.

“My afternoon classes have been jumping rope and my morning classes have been playing basketball,” Jones said. “(The American Heart Association) is just encouraging any heart-healthy activity. The culminating event of the whole thing is this. It's kind of a relax time, to celebrate.”