Argenta-Oreana switches to remote learning to start school year

A survey conducted last week by the Herald & Review showed the remaining Macon County public and private schools were offering in-person instruction with a remote option.

Jones noted the remote structure will be different than that enacted last spring when Gov. J.B. Pritzker abruptly ordered all schools to be closed in response to increasing coronavirus concerns and efforts to prevent its spread.

“Our staff has been engaged in planning that will provide more direct staff interaction with students, enhanced technology access, a return to daily attendance expectations, and a return to grading of core subjects,” Jones wrote.

“There is much to do, including the scheduling of technology pickups, completing registrations, developing class lists, designing a plan for access to school lunches, etc.,” Jones added. "We readily admit that we do not have all the answers right now. We will continue to keep the lines of communication open and will work diligently to answer questions and provide the best possible education we can given the unprecedented times we are living in.”

