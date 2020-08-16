Argenta-Oreana switches to remote learning to start school year

ARGENTA — Following the recommendation of the Macon County Health Department, the Argenta-Oreana School District will start the school year offering a full remote learning model.
The decision, announced in a letter posted on the district's website, came just four days after the board adopted a blended remote/in-person attendance model.
“On Tuesday, the health department communicated to all superintendents in Macon County that ‘in regard to COVID-19, the public health perspective in Macon County is that virtual learning would present the least amount of risk of exposure to COVID-19,’” Superintendent Damian Jones wrote in the letter. The district also received updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“The district believes that going full remote instruction is the safest model for our students and staff,” Jones wrote.
As a result, the school calendar has been updated. Classes will start Aug. 24.
Argenta-Oreana joins Decatur, Warrensburg-Latham and other schools across the state, including Mattoon and Charleston, to abandon plans to include in-person instruction for at least the first quarter of the school year.
A survey conducted last week by the Herald & Review showed the remaining Macon County public and private schools were offering in-person instruction with a remote option.
Jones noted the remote structure will be different than that enacted last spring when Gov. J.B. Pritzker abruptly ordered all schools to be closed in response to increasing coronavirus concerns and efforts to prevent its spread.
“Our staff has been engaged in planning that will provide more direct staff interaction with students, enhanced technology access, a return to daily attendance expectations, and a return to grading of core subjects,” Jones wrote.
“There is much to do, including the scheduling of technology pickups, completing registrations, developing class lists, designing a plan for access to school lunches, etc.,” Jones added. "We readily admit that we do not have all the answers right now. We will continue to keep the lines of communication open and will work diligently to answer questions and provide the best possible education we can given the unprecedented times we are living in.”
