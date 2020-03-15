At Decatur group, fabric friends focus on tough issues

DECATUR — Local students are often welcomed into the classroom by characters such as Donovan Dignity, Myth Mary and the cuddly siblings Buttons and Bows McKitty.
The cast of characters are part of the BABES program. The stories they tell are designed to help young children through various dilemmas in life.
“The puppets are real,” said volunteer Marilyn Oftedal. “Because they have personalities.”
Sattin Schreiner is the coordinator for Beginning Awareness Basic Education Studies, or BABES. Dove Inc. has sponsored the program since 1985.
"The goal is to bring a positive foundation of living skills,” Schreiner said. “A lot of the things that we bring up, peer pressure, drugs and alcohol, are going to be things in their lives later on. We are hoping to create that positive foundation of good decision making skills, coping skills and positive living skills.”
Some of the children have communicated similar stories with the BABES volunteers. “They are relating to what they are talking about,” Schreiner said. “They are able to identify a safe adult in their life. They know who they can go to.”
During a 30-minute BABES lesson, the puppets tell the story. The volunteers facilitate discussions, songs and questions. They spend six weeks with the classroom in grades kindergarten through third grade.
The lessons include sensitive subjects such as coping skills, dealing with feelings, decision making skills, bullying, divorce, drugs and alcohol.
Currently seven volunteers will pair up while presenting the lessons.
“The kids sit on the floor,” Oftedal said.
“And they are just mesmerized,” said Sandy Laesch.
The puppets take over the show. According to Oftedal, the volunteers do not need much control. “But we’re not ventriloquists,” she said. “It’s anything but perfect.”
“Sometimes the kids can see us reading and talking,” Laesch said.
Laesch was once a BABES coordinator. “It’s still fun to do,” she said.
Laesch said the program has changed little through the years. “There’s tweeks because of the issues of the day,” she said.
Drugs and alcohol problems in families have been discussed, but the topics have been expanded upon recently to include self-esteem, bullying and decision making skills. “There’s a lot of different ways to learn,” Laesch said. “We’ve all learned some things along the way.”
The requirements to volunteer include a background check and training which can include shadowing volunteers.
“You can sign up for the workload that you want,” Schreiner said about the volunteers. “But most of them will take one school, which has about up to three classrooms.”
Presently, the volunteers meet with the students during the school year. Schreiner and Dove Inc. coordinators are hoping to expand to summer programs and neighborhood groups. “Typically volunteers will have a break if they do multiple schools,” she said.
The age of the volunteer is not important. “As long as you have at least a half-an-hour of availability in a day for six consecutive weeks,” Schreiner said.
The coordinators do not recommend teenagers or younger. “They need an adult to facilitate,” Laesch said. “Out of the mouths of babes come a lot of interesting questions.”
The benefits of the BABES program isn’t just for the children. “It’s a real rewarding opportunity,” Schreiner said. “You are directly interacting with the kids the whole time. It’s like being a grandma to all of these little ones,” Laesch said.
Volunteers visit schools in Macon County as well as Farmer City and DeLand-Weldon. “We are all over,” Schreiner said. “Which is nice for the volunteers depending on what side of town you are in.”
Jackie Evans has volunteered for nine years with the BABES program. “Sometimes you have to redirect the kids,” she said. “They have something they really want to tell you. And you don’t want them to tell it out loud.”
BABES volunteers are able to keep the students’ attention through the bright puppets. “It’s not perfect,” Oftedal said about her performance. “The kids are very forgiving.”
The impact of the lessons may be felt years after the children hear the stories. “They really do remember,” Evans said.
The volunteers have a bit of a celebrity status outside of the classroom as well. When they are seen in the hallway or even in stores, they are often pointed at. “Oh, that’s the BABES lady,” Laesch recalled.
