At Decatur group, fabric friends focus on tough issues

“You can sign up for the workload that you want,” Schreiner said about the volunteers. “But most of them will take one school, which has about up to three classrooms.”

Presently, the volunteers meet with the students during the school year. Schreiner and Dove Inc. coordinators are hoping to expand to summer programs and neighborhood groups. “Typically volunteers will have a break if they do multiple schools,” she said.

The age of the volunteer is not important. “As long as you have at least a half-an-hour of availability in a day for six consecutive weeks,” Schreiner said.

The coordinators do not recommend teenagers or younger. “They need an adult to facilitate,” Laesch said. “Out of the mouths of babes come a lot of interesting questions.”

The benefits of the BABES program isn’t just for the children. “It’s a real rewarding opportunity,” Schreiner said. “You are directly interacting with the kids the whole time. It’s like being a grandma to all of these little ones,” Laesch said.