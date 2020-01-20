At Decatur training area, students learn lesson about danger of downed lines

DECATUR – Emergency workers will tell you: Always assume a downed line is live.
In Illinois, more than 3,000 cars annually are in accidents that cause them to leave the roadway, due to distracted drivers on their phones, driving under the influence, or slick road conditions. If those cars crash into a power pole, or a storm brings a line down, a live wire could come into contact with the vehicle.
Ameren Illinois and the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association have teamed up to offer a downed power line and vehicle safety module to drivers education classes in the state, which includes a video featuring Tolono student Jordy Curtis, who had that very experience.
“When she got out of the vehicle, she crossed over lines and there was a state trooper there and the trooper was talking (on the phone) to Jordy's mom, and he said, 'We're going to go get your daughter when we know it's safe,' and Jordy was standing right next to him,” said Brian Bretsch, public relations for Ameren.
Curtis had not realized what a chance she was taking when her car crashed and the power line was on her vehicle, and she got out of the car for fear of the line causing a fire. Somehow she escaped safely, but when she was told how easily it could have ended in her death, it frightened her badly. Her solution to coping with it was to help others.
“She reached out to somebody in our Champaign office and said she'd like to tell her story to her classmates,” Bretsch said. “We had a lineman and Jordy and we basically did this scenario and we also do a program called 'It's a Live Line' where there's a setup that we use and we show people what it looks like when a tree limb falls on a power line. She was able to tell her story and it was therapeutic for her.”
Jake Dukett, electric and gas operations safety supervisor, is also a volunteer firefighter in Sherman. He said live wires falling on cars doesn't happen often, but cars leave the roadway and hit power poles every week and each one of those has the potential for a live wire to land on a car.
The teaching materials show drivers and passengers what to do in that situation. The best and safest thing is to stay in the car, use your cell phone to call for help, and wait for help to arrive. A trained lineman can cut power to the line and let you know when it's safe to get out. If the car catches fire, and only if that happens, and you have to get out, do not touch the ground and the car at the same time. The video, at amerenillinois.com, shows that you should jump out, arms crossed and feet together, and bunny hop at least 50 yards away.
The ground can be “hot” as well as the car, Bretsch said, which is why you keep your feet together and hop as far and as fast as you can. You don't want to provide the electricity a path to your body by having one foot off the ground.
Journeyman lineman Josh Simpson had friends in high school who were in that kind of accident, and while both teens escaped safely, the girl left her purse behind, and Simpson's friend went back for it, and died, he said.
The video and classroom materials are provided by Ameren at no charge, Bretsch said.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter