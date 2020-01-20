At Decatur training area, students learn lesson about danger of downed lines

“She reached out to somebody in our Champaign office and said she'd like to tell her story to her classmates,” Bretsch said. “We had a lineman and Jordy and we basically did this scenario and we also do a program called 'It's a Live Line' where there's a setup that we use and we show people what it looks like when a tree limb falls on a power line. She was able to tell her story and it was therapeutic for her.”

Jake Dukett, electric and gas operations safety supervisor, is also a volunteer firefighter in Sherman. He said live wires falling on cars doesn't happen often, but cars leave the roadway and hit power poles every week and each one of those has the potential for a live wire to land on a car.

The teaching materials show drivers and passengers what to do in that situation. The best and safest thing is to stay in the car, use your cell phone to call for help, and wait for help to arrive. A trained lineman can cut power to the line and let you know when it's safe to get out. If the car catches fire, and only if that happens, and you have to get out, do not touch the ground and the car at the same time. The video, at amerenillinois.com, shows that you should jump out, arms crossed and feet together, and bunny hop at least 50 yards away.