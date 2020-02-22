At Hope Academy, the lesson is on Wilbur, Fern and Charlotte's web

DECATUR – Dianne Cox's classroom at Hope Academy had the homey atmosphere of a farm kitchen, with red-checked tablecloths and the yummy smell of eggs, bacon and sausage frying.

Cox invited her son, Nick Cox, a chef, to cook breakfast for the first and second grade students, and seventh-graders Rebecca Zotung, Natalia Espinoza and Ny'Asia Scruggs created a mural of the characters from the book for the back wall of the classroom.

“We read the book 'Charlotte's Web' and we did a study of 'Charlotte's Web' on the farm, all the things (the main character, Fern) did as far as taking care of the runt pig,” Cox said. “We're having Nick come in to cook for us. We're having a country breakfast and afterward, he's going to talk about how he got into the field of being a chef and what it took for him to do that, and this afternoon they're going to watch the movie.”

Nick Cox has been chef at Bijou and The Beach House and said his mother told him, “Don't be mad, but you're going to do this,” and he was more than happy to comply.