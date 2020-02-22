At Hope Academy, the lesson is on Wilbur, Fern and Charlotte's web

DECATUR – Dianne Cox's classroom at Hope Academy had the homey atmosphere of a farm kitchen, with red-checked tablecloths and the yummy smell of eggs, bacon and sausage frying.
Cox invited her son, Nick Cox, a chef, to cook breakfast for the first and second grade students, and seventh-graders Rebecca Zotung, Natalia Espinoza and Ny'Asia Scruggs created a mural of the characters from the book for the back wall of the classroom.
“We read the book 'Charlotte's Web' and we did a study of 'Charlotte's Web' on the farm, all the things (the main character, Fern) did as far as taking care of the runt pig,” Cox said. “We're having Nick come in to cook for us. We're having a country breakfast and afterward, he's going to talk about how he got into the field of being a chef and what it took for him to do that, and this afternoon they're going to watch the movie.”
Nick Cox has been chef at Bijou and The Beach House and said his mother told him, “Don't be mad, but you're going to do this,” and he was more than happy to comply.
“We grew up country and Mom came up with the menu and I said I'd do my best,” he said, adding with a chuckle, “You know, chefs aren't night owls or anything. Mornings are our favorite. But when Mom asks, the best answer is 'yes.'”
Dianne Cox told the children they had stepped into Zuckerman's barn and that this was the kind of breakfast Fern and her family were used to eating: eggs, sausage, bacon and pancakes. The sausages were wrapped in pancakes to make pigs-in-a-blanket in keeping with the theme.
Assistant Superintendents Fred Bouchard and Jeff Dase attended the event, also.
“It was awesome,” Bouchard said. “It's a good experience for them to sit down and have breakfast. In some cases, they might not have the chance to sit down for a meal like this and have that experience.”
With the close ties to agriculture in this area, Bouchard said, reading a book like “Charlotte's Web” helps the students understand a little more about where their food comes from and how important agriculture is, and maybe they'll be interested in being part of the high schools' Ag Academy when they get older.
“Her dad was trying to kill the pig, but she wanted to take care of the pig,” said Jai'lah Dunn, a second-grader.
“I was rooting for them,” said her classmate, Prophet Jones. “I really love animals and I was really mad at the dad wanting to sell the pig and I didn't want (Wilbur) to get hurt or anything like that.”
