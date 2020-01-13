At Shelbyville schools' event, kids get a talent show; adults get breakout sessions; everyone gets pizza

After the event, when parents go to pick up their children, each family will receive a large free pizza from Monical's or Joe's Pizza in Shelbyville, which they can take home for dinner as a family, Scott said.

“We're going to ask them to post a photo of their family (on social media) with the hashtag 'EAT together, READ together,'” Scott said.

Organizations involved in the planning and execution of the event include Pearcy's Taekwondo, the two pizza restaurants, Shelby County Mental Health, HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, the Army Corps of Engineers and several teachers and staff from the district schools.

“Any time we share social/emotional strategies, the kids get excited about it and they want to go home and share them with their families,” said Angie Kelly, who teaches at Main Street and is the Positive Interventions and Supports Tier I leader.

Kids who learn healthy coping skills at a young age do better in school and in life, Kelly said. By offering parents training in helping their kids — and themselves — develop those skills, everyone wins.