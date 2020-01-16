At special meeting, Decatur school board adds new administrator for research, data collection

DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education on Thursday created a new administrative role for research and data collection, a position that had not been in this year’s budget.

The job title is director of research, data and accountability. The school board approved its description at a special meeting that began at 7 a.m. and immediately went into closed session for student and employee hearings. The vote took place around 8:15 a.m. with no discussion, after the board returned to open session.

“This person would be responsible for processing assessment data in a way that is better than what we are currently doing,” Superintendent Paul Fregeau said.

In a memo, district administration said the position was needed to “successfully oversee and/or perform the core responsibilities aligned to interpreting, analyzing and providing administrative support aligned to the data, research and data accountability areas.”

The district said the new director would analyze data and provide reports to the superintendent. The role is meant to support data-driven decision-making throughout all departments, it said.

The memo did not indicate whether any candidates have been identified for the job.