Baby TALK opens new consolidated center in Decatur

DECATUR — Baby TALK has consolidated its four locations under one roof on the Community Care campus at 355 E. Marietta St.

Previously, the organization's services were available at 500 E. Lakeshore Drive, 710 W. Macon St., Wabash Crossing and Central Christian Church.

"We believe relationships in the earliest years matter and it is Baby TALK's purpose to provide opportunities for all children and families in our communities to reach their full potential," said Cindy Bardeleben, executive director. "It was our great pleasure to open the doors to this beautiful new facility and begin sharing it with the families for which it was designed and built."

Baby TALK is a non-profit agency that promotes health and wellness for children up to age 3 and their families. The location will allow them to expand services to serve up to 128 children in birth to 3-year-old classrooms. Two of the 16 classrooms in the facility are dedicated to families enrolled in services, and other families enrolled will receive a book, food boxes, child development information and formula/baby food until the center can safely accommodate them in person.

The new location is part of the Crossing Healthcare campus and was built with funds from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.