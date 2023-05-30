Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR – Baby TALK will soon have a new executive director.

Tamara Doyle will begin on July 1, but is already in Decatur, shadowing retiring Executive Director Cindy Bardeleben, whose last day is June 30.

“She is an amazing leader and there's a lot I can learn from her,” Doyle said.

Bardeleben said the hope is to make the transition seamless, which is why Doyle is working alongside her.

“We'll have a month of overlap where we can make sure we make a smooth transition,” Bardeleben said. “Baby TALK is in a good space. We have a solid foundation with who we are and what we do and our staff is amazing. Our board of directors is engaged. We look for the transition to go smoothly and we're being intentional about that.”

Bardeleben has been with Baby TALK for 31 years and since her husband retired last year, she is ready to spend more time with family and friends and do some traveling, she said.

She began with the organization at the prenatal clinic at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, meeting with moms who were uninsured or underinsured, to help them prepare for life with a new baby. After the babies were born, Baby TALK representatives would meet with the new moms to help them connect with community resources, help with parenting concerns, or get them into a GED class. After that, she moved into administrative roles with Baby TALK and has served as executive director for five years.

Baby TALK has grown during those years, Bardeleben said, and is now in 14 states. She has been involved in training others in how to develop Baby TALK models, particularly the most important aspect, building relationships.

“I'm passionate about Baby TALK and will continue that passion and the excitement I have about our impact,” Bardeleben said.

Doyle holds bachelor's degrees in sociology and psychology, with minors in business and economics, and a master's degree in forensic psychology. She has worked in social service and nonprofit management since 1997, most recently with Family House in Peoria. She has four children, three of them adults and the youngest in high school.

“He's very active, and I'm a basketball mom,” she said. “This year he took some time off and is coaching his peers.”

When she's not busy with her son, she enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, kayaking and, when she has to be indoors, crafts. Baby TALK is a good fit for her, she said.

“Several years ago, I had the opportunity to observe one of the newborn encounters and was amazed at the impact it could have long term on families overall,” she said.

She was working with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois at the time and realizing the long-term impact those relationships could have on a family left a deep impression in her, she said.

