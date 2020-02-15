Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Performance Studies program planned at Millikin

Millikin program planned

Millikin University School of Theatre and Dance will launch the Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Performance Studies degree program in the Fall of 2020. The new degree will replace the current Bachelor of Arts in Theatre degree program.

Students will continue to take courses such as acting, directing, design and theater history, but may add courses in advanced play analysis, devised theater and performance studies.

Preschool screenings

Argenta-Oreana School District will be offering a free screening for preschool-aged children from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 19, at the Argenta-Oreana elementary school, 400 W. South St., Oreana.

Residents of the school district with young children may participate. Parents or guardians planning to enroll their children in the Pre-K program must attend the screening. The child must be at least three years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.

To schedule an appointment, call (217) 468-2121.

BabyTALK event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}