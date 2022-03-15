Back the Beard fundraiser planned for former Dennis School principal

Now the principal of Heyworth Elementary School, Andrews has "a long road" ahead of him, said Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor, who is also a Decatur native, and the Heyworth district is hosting a fundraiser on April 16.
"Back the Beard" will be held at Circle South, 1520 E. South St., Clinton. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction at 6 p.m. and live music by Structurally Sound beginning at 7 p.m.
Andrews was diagnosed shortly before Christmas and has undergone surgery and radiation, with months of chemotherapy still ahead. Donations are requested for the silent auction, and those wishing to make a monetary donation can send a check made payable to Back the Beard to First State Bank of Bloomington, 117 E. Main St., Heyworth, IL 61745.
PHOTOS: Dennis School staff teams compete during student assembly to celebrate successful book fair
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Second grade teacher Jill Robertson reacts with teammates after successfully sorting colored candy with one hand in under a minute while competing against of other school staff member teams during the enchanted forest themed Scholastic book fair assembly at Dennis School Tuesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW First grader DeAndri Burton Jr. cheers during the enchanted forest themed Scholastic book fair assembly at Dennis School Tuesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Interim principal Paul Ranstead, left, teacher Brittany Acree and teacher Keith Creighton celebrate as Acree successfully meets the challenge of balancing of seven mini-cakes on her forehead as they compete against other teams of staff members during the enchanted forest themed Scholastic book fair assembly at Dennis School Tuesday. The assembly was a reward to students for the school’s successful book fair.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW School staff member teams compete during the enchanted forest themed Scholastic book fair assembly at Dennis School Tuesday December 18, 2018. The assembly was a reward to students for the school’s successful book fair.
