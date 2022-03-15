Back the Beard fundraiser planned for former Dennis School principal

DECATUR — Matt Andrews, former principal of Dennis School, is battling brain cancer.

Now the principal of Heyworth Elementary School, Andrews has "a long road" ahead of him, said Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor, who is also a Decatur native, and the Heyworth district is hosting a fundraiser on April 16.

"Back the Beard" will be held at Circle South, 1520 E. South St., Clinton. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction at 6 p.m. and live music by Structurally Sound beginning at 7 p.m.

Andrews was diagnosed shortly before Christmas and has undergone surgery and radiation, with months of chemotherapy still ahead. Donations are requested for the silent auction, and those wishing to make a monetary donation can send a check made payable to Back the Beard to First State Bank of Bloomington, 117 E. Main St., Heyworth, IL 61745.

