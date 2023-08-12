DECATUR – The new school year is here.

Students who are not registered before the first day of school will not be able to attend school until they are registered. Families should register in Skyward.

Dennis students will be able to pick up grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for students during the two weeks until their school year begins. Extended learning days will be available at Dennis once their school year begins, and the rest of Decatur schools will have that option beginning Aug. 14.

Decatur schools still have 86 open regular education teaching positions, Interim Director of Human Resources Deanne Hillman told the school board this week, which is 18% of the total, but the district says that is not unusual for the week before school begins. Substitutes will fill those positions until permanent teachers are hired.

Most of the other Macon County public schools are fully staffed, with a few exceptions.

Sangamon Valley Superintendent Bob Meadows is beginning his last year before retirement, and the school board has hired high school Principal Jonathan Field to serve as superintendent beginning July 1, 2024.

Sangamon Valley's first day is Aug. 21, with an 11 a.m. dismissal.

Argenta-Oreana students begin on Aug. 16. Superintendent Damian Jones said the district has filled many of the open positions over the summer months, but a few remain: a social worker/counselor; middle school physical education; high school Spanish; a district technology coordinator; middle school Title I aide; playground supervisor; elementary school evening custodian; and middle/high school midday custodian.

“Our first day back with staff is August 21 and students return August 23,” said Meridian Superintendent Shane Gordon. “Thankfully, at this point, we are fully staffed.”

The big news at Meridian this year will be the opening of the new ag facility, with an open house set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Mount Zion's first day will be Aug. 16 and the district still has several openings to fill: a first grade teacher, preK teacher and a special education teacher for McGaughey Elementary School, as well as teaching assistants for special education at the high school and McGaughey, custodians and playground supervisors.

Maroa-Forsyth schools will have two co-interim superintendents this year, Jeff Holmes and Leo Johnson, while the school board conducts a search for a new superintendent. The first day of school will be Aug. 21.

“We have all certified staff in place,” Holmes said.

Lori McCoy is the new assistant principal at the grade school.

Warrensburg-Latham schools begin on Aug. 18 and are still in need of a middle school science teacher, a bus driver and substitute, a custodian, and coaches for bass fishing, high school track and field, and middle school cheerleading.

Illinois mandates that students have required physicals and vaccinations completed by Oct. 16. Crossing Healthcare is offering walk-in physicals 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the month of August.

