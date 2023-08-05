DECATUR — Morning rain showers might be responsible for the slow start to the annual Backpack Attack on Saturday, but by the time the event ended at noon, all the backpacks had been distributed.
Backpacks filled with school supplies were available for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade, said
Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA.
ADM Cares volunteers wait for families to pick up backpacks on Saturday at the Decatur Family YMCA.
“At the Y, we have some of our vendors here to support families,” he said. “If there's things that you're going through as a family, we have a vendor here who can help you on the way to picking out your school backpack.”
Backpacks this year had classroom supplies like tissues and hand sanitizer, as well as individual school supplies, he said, and were available in a variety of colors so kids could find one they liked.
Sites included Old Kings Orchard Community Center and Crossing Healthcare, where families could also get school physicals and vaccinations taken care of. Students must have their school physicals and any required vaccinations completed by Oct. 16, Santomassimo said, or they will not be allowed to attend school under Illinois law.
The Johns Hill Magnet School site was not open on Saturday as planned. Instead, Johns Hill will offer a drive-thru distribution from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for families that couldn't make it to Saturday's event. Children should accompany their parents.
Alicia Taylor, 9, holds her new backpack at the Backpack Attack on Saturday.
Angela Owens' children each chose a different color backpack, but Malachi, 7, forgot to take his with him as the family left and they had to come back. Owens was torn between laughter and dismay when they got to the car and she realized what had happened.
“I think it's a great idea (to have the event),” she said. “Normally we drive through.”
The reason for having families come in instead of drive through, Santomassimo said, was so they could visit the vendor booths, which included Crossings, the Macon County Health Department, Girl Scouts, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Familia Dental, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, PNC Bank and YMCA School Age Care Programs.
ADM Cares volunteers were on hand to help hand out backpacks. Volunteer Praveem Vadi spent a few minutes chatting with co-worker Lijia Zhu, who didn't know the event was underway. She was at the Y to pick up her son from a swimming event.
Praveem Vadi, left, an ADM Cares volunteer, talks to Lijia Zhu at the Backpack Attack held at the Decatur Family YMCA on Saturday.
“There's activity here, so we just wanted to come and see the activity,” she said, chuckling, and both her younger children, Juby Tang and Jojo Tang, chose backpacks for themselves.
The cost of college the year you graduated high school
For decades the cost of college has been rising, and a storm of factors, including inflation and plummeting enrollment numbers, are being cited as reasons behind new, steeper tuition hikes.
In recent weeks, universities in Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, and Memphis have announced plans to raise tuition costs for incoming students. For the University of Oklahoma, it's the third consecutive increase in as many years, which officials said was "integral to the success of the university."
It's a continuation of a trend that's led to heated discussions among lawmakers and the public about how and whether to relieve the burden tuition costs place on students. Even before the pandemic, average college tuition increased steadily at around
3% per year. At Kansas State, officials say the 5% tuition increase means the school's budget is "still way under the cumulative inflation."
The average cost of tuition, room, and board across all types of universities has ballooned 146% from 1970 to 2021, according to Department of Education's
National Center for Education Statistics data. Public and private college graduates entering the workforce in 2019 carried an average student debt balance of $28,950—a far cry from the 1970s when a student could pay around $11,000 on average for a four-year degree. Stacker compiled tuition cost data from NCES to chronicle the average college tuition costs for high school graduates from 1970 to the present day. Costs for room and board are categorized as housing and meal costs. All statistics are averages across all universities, including private, public, non-profit, and for-profit schools.
Continue reading to see how the cost of college stacks up for your graduation year.
FPG // Getty Images
1970-71 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,819.92
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,794.91
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,634.23
Wally McNamee // Getty Images
1971-72 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,007.01
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,867.63
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,605.63
North Carolina Central University // Getty Images
1972-73 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,483.33
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,027.06
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,614.34
Spencer Grant // Getty Images
1973-74 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,836.73
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,821.23
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,458.52
Jackson State University // Getty Images
1974-75 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,110.01
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,706.54
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,281.45
Gado // Getty Images
1975-76 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,173.57
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,733.53
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,347.96
JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images
1976-77 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,553.56
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,738.53
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,352.22
Jackson State University // Getty Images
1977-78 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,448.95
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,747.02
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,275.83
ClassicStock // Getty Images
1978-79 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,207.02
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,671.85
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,169.43
JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images
1979-80 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,735.25
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,573.63
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,033.25
Rick Friedman // Getty Images
1980-81 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,630.59
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,569.66
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $2,961.47
Jim Steinfeldt // Getty Images
1981-82 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,047.50
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,688.38
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,025.99
ClassicStock // Getty Images
1982-83 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,812.90
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,889.97
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,187.04
Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive // Getty Images
1983-84 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,273.31
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,004.34
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,209.89
George Gojkovich // Getty Images
1984-85 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,839.40
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,189.97
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,261.55
The Washington Post // Getty Images
1985-86 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $13,310.67
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,276.34
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,300.94
Barbara Alper // Getty Images
1986-87 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,109.50
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,374.78
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,537.76
North Carolina Central University // Getty Images
1987-88 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,248.49
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,444.33
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,533.01
Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images
1988-89 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,603.30
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,493.17
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,570.74
Barbara Alper // Getty Images
1989-90 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,945.69
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,470.68
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,599.27
Jackson State University // Getty Images
1990-91 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,937.32
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,501.35
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,558.31
Boston Globe // Getty Images
1991-92 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $15,684.85
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,657.81
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,677.28
Ken Schles // Getty Images
1992-93 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,169.57
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,675.96
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.86
Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images
1993-94 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,730.90
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,798.53
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.46
Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images
1994-95 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,019.82
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,848.21
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,739.85
Star Tribune // Getty Images
1995-96 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,594.40
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,948.37
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,791.22
Star Tribune // Getty Images
1996-97 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,952.10
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,010.11
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,809.85
Steve Osman // Getty Images
1997-98 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $18,347.66
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,079.09
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,936.43
Rick Loomis // Getty Images
1998-99 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,013.04
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,198.95
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,062.44
picture alliance // Getty Images
1999-2000 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,195.67
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,275.62
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,976.32
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers // Getty Images
2000-01 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,421.56
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,347.56
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,995.10
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
2001-02 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,142.06
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,519.03
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,124.74
Construction Photography/Avalon // Getty Images.
2002-03 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,864.85
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,715.36
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,143.44
Steve Skjold // Shutterstock
2003-04 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $21,926.00
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,876.01
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,282.43
LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES // Shutterstock
2004-05 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $22,664.09
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,027.14
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,312.95
Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock
2005-06 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,078.10
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,163.84
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,321.28
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
2006-07 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,812.78
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,305.92
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,416.27
Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock
2007-08 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,070.39
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,365.79
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,465.80
aceshot1 // Shutterstock
2008-09 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,961.15
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,586.50
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,607.75
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
2009-10 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $25,650.15
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,809.31
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,780.23
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
2010-11 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,273.52
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,975.00
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,890.12
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
2011-12 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,609.01
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,040.84
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,873.81
George Sheldon // Shutterstock
2012-13 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,151.53
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,180.24
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,933.94
Susan B Sheldon // Shutterstock
2013-14 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,663.66
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,332.00
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,022.30
cdrin // Shutterstock
2014-15 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,250.98
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,504.89
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,116.29
Leigh Trail // Shutterstock
2015-16 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,860.83
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,673.43
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,242.50
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
2016-17 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,838.25
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,757.06
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,259.28
Helen89 // Shutterstock
2017-18 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,013.08
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,841.82
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,283.86
EQRoy // Shutterstock
2018-19 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,121.26
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,934.90
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,331.10
quiggyt4 // Shutterstock
2019-20 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,436.33
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,036.16
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,370.54
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
2020-21 academic year
- Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,033.42
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,012.61
- Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,402.52
Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.
Canva
