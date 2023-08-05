DECATUR — Morning rain showers might be responsible for the slow start to the annual Backpack Attack on Saturday, but by the time the event ended at noon, all the backpacks had been distributed.

Backpacks filled with school supplies were available for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade, said Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA.

“At the Y, we have some of our vendors here to support families,” he said. “If there's things that you're going through as a family, we have a vendor here who can help you on the way to picking out your school backpack.”

Backpacks this year had classroom supplies like tissues and hand sanitizer, as well as individual school supplies, he said, and were available in a variety of colors so kids could find one they liked.

Sites included Old Kings Orchard Community Center and Crossing Healthcare, where families could also get school physicals and vaccinations taken care of. Students must have their school physicals and any required vaccinations completed by Oct. 16, Santomassimo said, or they will not be allowed to attend school under Illinois law.

The Johns Hill Magnet School site was not open on Saturday as planned. Instead, Johns Hill will offer a drive-thru distribution from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for families that couldn't make it to Saturday's event. Children should accompany their parents.

Angela Owens' children each chose a different color backpack, but Malachi, 7, forgot to take his with him as the family left and they had to come back. Owens was torn between laughter and dismay when they got to the car and she realized what had happened.

“I think it's a great idea (to have the event),” she said. “Normally we drive through.”

The reason for having families come in instead of drive through, Santomassimo said, was so they could visit the vendor booths, which included Crossings, the Macon County Health Department, Girl Scouts, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Familia Dental, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, PNC Bank and YMCA School Age Care Programs.

ADM Cares volunteers were on hand to help hand out backpacks. Volunteer Praveem Vadi spent a few minutes chatting with co-worker Lijia Zhu, who didn't know the event was underway. She was at the Y to pick up her son from a swimming event.

“There's activity here, so we just wanted to come and see the activity,” she said, chuckling, and both her younger children, Juby Tang and Jojo Tang, chose backpacks for themselves.

