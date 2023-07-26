DECATUR – The youngest camper at Wayne Dunning's Basic Fundamentals Basketball Camp is 6-year-old Malaya Shumate.

“I really like basketball,” said Malaya, who was on the floor mixing it up with kids twice her size and holding her own.

The camp, in its 22nd year, is Dunning's way of offering a summer activity for kids like he had as a child. He loved basketball and he wanted to go to camp but his family couldn't afford it.

“Jerry Pelz (who founded Northeast Community Fund) found the money somewhere,” Dunning said. “I spent a week at the Chicago Bulls' camp.”

This camp is affordable and free to many of the youngsters thanks to businesses that sponsor the camp: Colee's Southlake Pharmacy, Bob Brady Dodge, One Main Place, Mark and Kara Huss, The Cornerstone Group, Dansig Insurance Risk Advisers, and a donor who gave money in memory of Robert Hantel.

Dunning's camp is about basketball, but is also much more. As pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church, Dunning also teaches the young people, from third through eighth grade, about good decisions and giving back to the community. On Wednesday, he led the students downtown to pick up litter as a community service.

High school and college students help out as assistants, like Dominic Brown, who attended the camp himself when he was younger. Now a junior at MacArthur High School, Dominic helps the younger players practice their skills, learn the rules of the game, and have fun, which is the important part. He doesn't play on his school team, he said, because he'd rather just play for fun.

This is Sha'kia Moss' third year at the camp. “I want to get better at basketball and I'd like to go farther and make it a career.”

“I really need to come back to help with my skills, because I'd like to go to college for basketball,” said Lanae Davis, who will be a freshman at Olive-Harvey Community College in Chicago in the fall. She's attended the camp as a camper and a counselor for several years.

Dunning also recruits friends and colleagues to speak to campers about their careers and why they chose them, in the hopes that the youngsters will be inspired to start thinking about their own careers and what they'll have to do to realize their dreams.

