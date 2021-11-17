 Skip to main content
Because We Care Thanksgiving dinner set for Sunday

DECATUR — A Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St.

Volunteers will be cooking from 7 to 11 a.m. Youth and violence prevention leaders will serve for in-person dining and the menu includes chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, Southern macaroni and cheese, candied yams, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, an array of desserts, and cold drinks.

Shane Brandel - file photo

Deputy Chief Shane Brandel talks about training for police in December 2019. 

The meal is sponsored by Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program, Inc., the Good Samaritan Inn, and Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, Mount Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg, Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb, Maroa Police Chief Scott Gaddy, Millikin University Chief Chris Ballard, Warrensburg and Oreana Chief Greg Wheeler, Richland Community College Chief Dean Hazen, and Sgt. Scott Rosenbery. 

"Our youth deserve a chance to live and learn in environments that are safe and that put them first," said Jarmese Sherrod. "We have a wealth of qualified law enforcement officers in Macon County who selflessly devote unlimited hours to keeping our streets safe from danger. To help reduce crime, we must work together with law enforcement to provide positive experiences to help these young leaders grow and be future leaders that our communities need. This collaborative thanksgiving project is just one of many ways that we can how much we care about our community by working together."

Sherrod_Jarmese mug 3.6.18

“When we can all get on the same page and try to educate people, I think it’ll be a little bit better.”

Jarmese Sherrod, mass media professor at Richland Community College

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

