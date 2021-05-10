 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood honored
0 comments

Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood honored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheila Greenwood
Provided photo

BEMENT — Bement schools Superintendent Sheila Greenwood has been named the 2021 Superintendent of Distinction by the Abe Lincoln Region of Illinois Association of School Administrators.

“Being a small rural district has its own unique set of challenges but, more importantly, it has so many wonderful opportunities,” said Greenwood, who has been an educator for 33 years and superintendent at Bement for eight years. “Being a servant leader in Bement has been a real blessing.”

Greenwood's notable accomplishments include expanded technology access by taking the entire district wireless and implemented a 1:1 technology model for students and devices; creating and staffing a STEM (science, technology engineering and math) lab classroom; committing to in-person instruction throughout the entire 2020-21 school year; achieving the highest possible district financial standing; bringing in more than $1 million dollars in grant monies to supplement and maintain programs and buildings.

The Abe Lincoln Region is comprised of Piatt, Moultrie, Shelby, De Witt, Macon, Christian, Sangamon, Logan and Menard counties.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC Poll: Biden approval shows consistency

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 highest-paid Decatur school employees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News