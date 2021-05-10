Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood honored

BEMENT — Bement schools Superintendent Sheila Greenwood has been named the 2021 Superintendent of Distinction by the Abe Lincoln Region of Illinois Association of School Administrators.

“Being a small rural district has its own unique set of challenges but, more importantly, it has so many wonderful opportunities,” said Greenwood, who has been an educator for 33 years and superintendent at Bement for eight years. “Being a servant leader in Bement has been a real blessing.”

Greenwood's notable accomplishments include expanded technology access by taking the entire district wireless and implemented a 1:1 technology model for students and devices; creating and staffing a STEM (science, technology engineering and math) lab classroom; committing to in-person instruction throughout the entire 2020-21 school year; achieving the highest possible district financial standing; bringing in more than $1 million dollars in grant monies to supplement and maintain programs and buildings.