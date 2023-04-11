DECATUR — Richland Community College has named Ben Andreas Alumnus of the Year.

Andreas, a member of the Richland Board of Trustees and the board at Millikin University, was a non-traditional student who began his college career after his eldest son was born.

He graduated from Richland in 2009 with an associate's degree in science and completed his bachelor's degree in finance at Millikin University. He is an owner at Main Place Properties and manages and maintains the finances of the Andreas Foundation. The Foundation donates up to $2 million annually to organizations in the Macon County area. Over the past three decades, the Andreas Foundation has been a major supporter of Richland.

“Looking back now, I see that Richland was the steppingstone I needed to gain the confidence to achieve something greater in life,” he said. “Richland taught me work ethic, provided resources to pursue different career paths, and offered a variety of classes. (The college) not only gave me the tools to further my education, but it also paved the way to success that I am still striving for today.”

PHOTOS: Richland Community College Richland Palmer_Kristi 2.27.14 030414-dec-loc-salutephotomain 031514-dec-loc-vocalpercussionmain Sukkar_Lina 3.25.14.jpg Middle Eastern Cultural Festival 1 3.25.14.jpg 032114-dec-loc-carbon2 032114-dec-loc-carbonmain Valdez_Cristobal 7.24.19.JPG McAlpine_Rowan 7.23.19.JPG