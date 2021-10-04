Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser begins

DECATUR — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois' Cash for Kids' Sake is underway.

The virtual fundraiser takes the place of the usual fundraising events, such as Bowl for Kids' Sake, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has 2,500 tickets for sale over the next three months, with the Early Bird drawing scheduled for Nov. 17. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be able to award $100,000 in prizes, ranging from the $50,000 grand prize down to 20 $100 prizes. The final drawing is set for Jan. 3.

Tickets cost $100 each and proceeds benefit the organization's mentoring program, pairing Big Brothers and Big Sisters with Little Brothers and Little Sisters in Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermillion counties.

