Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser begins

DECATUR — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois' Cash for Kids' Sake is underway.
The virtual fundraiser takes the place of the usual fundraising events, such as Bowl for Kids' Sake, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization has 2,500 tickets for sale over the next three months, with the Early Bird drawing scheduled for Nov. 17. If all 2,500 tickets are sold, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be able to award $100,000 in prizes, ranging from the $50,000 grand prize down to 20 $100 prizes. The final drawing is set for Jan. 3.
Tickets cost $100 each and proceeds benefit the organization's mentoring program, pairing Big Brothers and Big Sisters with Little Brothers and Little Sisters in Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermillion counties.
Visit
bbbscil.org for more information.
PHOTOS: Bowl for Kids' Sake raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois
Walters_Travis 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Travis Walters, dressed as Buzz Lightyear, participates in the traditional first bowl to kick off the first day of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake event at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday. The Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser will continue at Spare Time throughout the weekend. More photos at
herald-review.com
Hubbard_Jill 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Jill Hubbard celebrates after picking up a spare while participating in the first day of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois Bowl For Kids’ Sake event at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday. More photos at
herald-review.com
Bowl for Kids Sake 1 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 2 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 3 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 4 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 5 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 6 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 7 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 8 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 10 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Bowl for Kids Sake 9 3.22.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.