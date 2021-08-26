Big Brothers Big Sisters of Illinois receives Ameren Cares grant

DECATUR — Ameren Cares has given a $40,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Illinois that will allow the addition of 40 children to the mentor program. Seven agencies throughout the state will benefit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most of the youth in our program come from single-parent households. Our Big Brothers and Big Sisters become that additional support system every child wants and deserves so they can achieve success," said Jeanne Stahlheber, president, Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association. “With the continued support of Ameren Illinois, even more children can start their journey with Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the potential they've had all along."

The seven programs that will benefit from the grant include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, Heart of Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermilion County, Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.