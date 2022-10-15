 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MACON COUNTY NATURE

BioBlitz scouts out flora and fauna at Lincoln Trail Homestead

A group that included Millikin students and professors, volunteers, and experts on plants and birds fanned out in Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park on Saturday for a "BioBlitz" to catalogue as many flora and fauna as possible in two hours.

DECATUR — Where there are black walnuts, there must be a tree, and when Marge Evans spotted the walnuts on the ground, it didn't take the biologist long to find the tree.

“That maple has no chance,” she said to two Millikin University students nearby, nudging a tiny sapling on the ground. “Walnut trees put a chemical in the ground that keeps other trees from growing.”

Walnut trees are a sign of a healthy ecosystem, she said, so she was pleased to see them growing at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park on Saturday.

Marge Evans

Biologist Marge Evans spots slime mold on a fallen branch on Saturday in Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park. 

Evans literally wrote the book on local plant life, “Green Heritage,” which one of the students carried along during the “BioBlitz” event held Saturday at the park.

Millikin professors, students and interested volunteers fanned out through the park, with binoculars, cameras, paper bags to collect specimens, and clipboards to take notes of as many flora and fauna as they could find in two hours. Their results will be part of a report for iNaturalist, a social network for naturalists and biologists.

When someone finds a specific specimen, it's best to get a photo, though that can be difficult if what you spot is a bird that won't hold still, Melody Arnold, chair of Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead, told volunteers during the event. But even without a photo, she said, you can post what you found on iNaturalist, and add what you think it is. If others agree that your identification is accurate, that plant or animal will be considered an official find in the area.

Arnold said the group does a BioBlitz in spring and fall as part of their efforts to keep up with how the plants and birds are faring and what's living at the park. The information collected can alert them to a problem early enough to do something about it.

Lincoln Trail bio blitz

Alicia Knudson, assistant professor of biology at Millikin University, cuts a sample bit of fungi off a tree in Lincoln Trail Homestead Park on Saturday during a BioBlitz to collect photos and samples. Student Andrey Hernandez watches the process.

Millikin students Madelyn Letourneau and Alissa Razo attended because they thought it sounded like fun.

“We know that there are students here because they're in a class studying plants,” Letourneau said. “But we're in an ecology and evolution class and we're just having fun. We're not really trained to know these kinds of things like some of the other students are.”

Nevertheless, they were among the first to spot fungi, which is a particular interest of Alicia Knudson, assistant professor of biology, who identified a wide variety of it along the first trail her group explored.

Finding fungi

Students Andrey Hernandez and Kiri Kashimoto take photos of fungi found in Lincoln Trail Homestead Park on Saturday. 

Evans also spotted several kinds of fungi, including slime mold on a dead branch, pointing it out to nearby students. Slime mold has medicinal properties, she told them, and some kinds can even digest plastic.

Walnuts

Justin Caldwell, left, and Leah Jackson listen on Saturday as biologist Marge Evans tells them how important it is that walnut trees grow in Lincoln Trail Homestead Park. The trees are a good sign of a healthy ecosystem, she said. 

Students Leah Jackson and Justin Caldwell were fascinated by the walnuts scattered around the forest floor, and picked up a couple to examine them more closely. They were still sheathed in their outer covering, and Evans told them it has a bad taste that discourages squirrels from trying to eat them until the outer covering turns black and rots off. Many of the walnuts' coverings were still green, too green to interest wildlife. And as the students handled the walnuts, Evans added that the coverings can stain hands for weeks, which made both students laugh and drop them.

“I don't need walnut-stained hands,” Caldwell quipped.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

