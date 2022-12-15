DECATUR — The years between birth and age 5 are a critical time for a child’s development.

About 90% of a child’s brain development occurs during those years, said Heather Seitz, regional council manager for Birth to Five Illinois: Region 39.

As part of the Illinois Network Child Care Resource and Referral Agency, Seitz and family and community engagement specialist Kista Corrington are recruiting a cross-section of legislators, child care providers and preschool teachers, community leaders, employers, parents and guardians of kids under 8 for the action council to find out what the situation is in Macon and Piatt counties, which make up Region 39. The needs and gaps in Decatur, for example, are not going to be the same as in a community like the Atwood-Hammond School District, Seitz said.

“Back in 2019, the governor’s office put out a commissions report looking at what is causing the inequities in early childhood care and education,” Seitz said. “We’re really looking at birth up to age 5. We’re looking at child care, early intervention, preK education, home visiting, and what we’re doing is putting together action councils.”

Illinois has widely varying communities, from Chicago’s urban dwellers to rural farming communities, which is why there was a need to set up offices in regions, she said.

“We are re-imagining equitable early childhood education and care in our community,” Seitz said. “What we are doing is setting up action councils and we are looking into the data that causes inequities, and we’re also setting up family councils and doing focus groups and getting the family voice, getting their voice and their narratives into what the data that we have is really saying about our communities.”

The families’ input is critical, she said, because only they know the reality of their daily challenges, but recruiting people for those focus groups is difficult. People are working and juggling family responsibilities and it is a time commitment, which is why the organization is offering a stipend.

“We’re making sure they know they’ll be heard,” Corrington said.

Some of the issues they’ve uncovered since the organization was formed last summer is that with 9,222 children 5 and younger in the area, there are only about 4,400 slots for child care and preschool, which includes licensed centers, public school programs like Pershing Early Learning Center, home day care providers and church programs. Additionally, though a few home day cares offer extended hours for families who work second or third shifts, most programs are open only during the day, leaving no option for people with non-traditional working hours. Preschool programs are often only a couple of hours a day, which means that people would have to leave work – which isn’t always possible – to pick up a child and take them to a day care.

One data point that the organization already has in hand is that 16% of kids under 5 in Macon and Piatt counties are Black, yet only 4% of them are in an early childhood program of any kind. They haven’t yet analyzed why that might be, whether it’s due to income disparities, that those families are more likely to depend on family or friends to provide care, or a lack of openings in programs.

Another problem, Seitz said, is the cost. There’s a huge shortage of teachers and day care workers, partly due to the low pay, yet if the centers raised employees’ pay to entice more people to enter the field, the cost of enrolling a child would also go up, and it’s already a stretch or out of reach for some families’ budgets.

“Culturally, we don’t value what they’re doing,” Seitz said.

The workers in those centers are not babysitters, she said. They’re teachers. Their influence and instruction are critical to prepare kids for success when they start school, and the difference is obvious when the kids reach kindergarten. Some start school knowing their alphabet, or even able to read, while others don’t even know their own last name. Kindergarten teachers have to address those wide gaps and kids who begin school far behind their peers might never catch up.

Single-parent households are increasing all the time, and a quality early childhood program is essential for them, especially, Seitz said. Even in two-parent families, both parents likely work and have limited time to spend with the kids.

The action council met for the first time last month and the women are striving to get enough parents and caregivers to kick off the family focus group, Carrington said. The State of Illinois expects an action plan by May.

The hope is that the Birth to 5 initiative can bring together agencies providing various services, such as home visiting, early childhood care and family support agencies, to allow them to work together to serve the region’s children and their families.

