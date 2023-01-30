Bishop Paprocki: Catholic schools a central pillar of the faith community

DECATUR — In March, Bishop Thomas John Paprocki will present a plan to religious leaders in the Diocese of Springfield to renew the commitment to Catholic schools, which are celebrating Catholic Schools Week this week.

Catholic schools, he said, are central to the mission of the Diocese of Springfield and that renewal is an urgent need.

Paprocki led Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday to kick off Catholic Schools Week, with students and staff of Holy Family, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Patrick schools and St. Teresa High School in attendance.

“More than places of academic learning, our schools are centers of formation for children and community for Catholic families,” Paprocki said. “It is common for many of our schools to have served multiple generations of children from the same families, and they are central to our lived experience and history.”

The diocese includes more than 10,000 students in 36 grade schools and seven high schools. Those schools, he said, face significant challenges, from finances to cultural disruptions, yet the church’s mission is unchanged: to train children to be disciples of Christ, support them and their families in community together and to be engaged with the larger community in service to others.

Catholic schools began in the 19th century, Paprocki said, and provided education then without charging tuition, but that was largely due to the fact that religious sisters — nuns — were volunteers.

“Now they’re replaced by lay teachers, and we have to pay them a just wage,” he said. “They still make sacrifices. We pay them less than they’d make in public schools. But the costs of tuition are getting higher and higher and it’s not good. We don’t want our Catholic schools to be just for the rich, or for the elite.”

One of the seven pillars he outlined as part of the renewal of Catholic schools is to work toward a return to no tuition schools, though he said that will take considerable time and effort to accomplish.

“We have to find a way to have a broader subsidy of our education,” he said. “Just like the public school system is funded by all taxpayers, whether you have children or not, so we need to get the sense that the whole Catholic community has to support Catholic schools. It can’t just be on the backs of the parents. It won’t survive that way.”

He told the children and adults at the Mass on Monday that teachers are ministers of the Gospel, and that mission of forming children’s faith and identity as Christians has to be infused into every subject at school. Parents, as children’s first and most influential teachers, have a duty to pass faith on to their children, and teachers have “a prophetic calling” to teach and promote the faith, both in the way they teach and how they live.

“Catholic schools are a central part of our obligation and mission to go forth and make disciples,” he said. “They are a most effective means of forming the next generation in the faith and providing a community of Christian discipleship in our parishes. Given the changes in our culture, in public education, and in our regulatory environment, our Catholic schools are now urgently needed as a safe haven for families to help their children grow, develop and flourish.”

Samuel Sweeley is from a family that is mostly Catholic, but his immediate family was Protestant, attending a Southern Baptist church when they lived in Texas. They moved back to Illinois in recent years, and he began attending St. Teresa, where he is a sophomore. Most of his extended family attended St. Teresa, too. And last year, he was confirmed in the Catholic church.

“It’s a great school,” he said. “It’s probably the best school in this area.”

“I’ve gone to Catholic school since I was in kindergarten,” said Allie Nichols, a senior at St. Teresa. “I was baptized Catholic and not just because my parents put me in Catholic schools. It’s been a great opportunity and has gotten me closer to a lot of other students. It’s just a big community and I enjoy being a part of it.”

