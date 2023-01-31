Black History Month message goes far beyond February events

DECATUR — Black History Month highlights various facets of African American culture and history, but also provides hope for a future.

“We’re making sure our children understand you are important, you are valuable,” said Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce President Tamarra Fuller. “You should want to feel like you are a human.”

While there are a host of community events scheduled throughout the February, a handful of related activities started in January, including the free showing of the movie "Till." The movie is based on the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered while visiting family in Mississippi in 1955.

“Emmett Till’s story is exactly what Martin Luther King fought about,” Fuller said. “We wanted to basically show the past and how we fought as a community to get some of these equalities within the United States.”

The free showing was held at The Inc. Spot, an incubator operated by the Black Chamber that encourages and supports minority-owned businesses.

The Black Chamber will celebrate local trailblazers during its Black History Gala on Feb. 18 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Tickets are $50. For more information, go to the Chamber's Facebook page.

The African American Cultural and Genealogical Society, located at 235 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, will focus its February activities around the central theme "To educate the public on Black History."

Several of the free public events provide insights from the past and into the future.

"This is why we have the theme, to educate the public," said Executive Director Evelyn Hood. "They really shouldn't wait until February, but that's OK."

The struggles and contributions are important in discussing the history of America, Hood said. "Our history is so interesting," she said.

The African American Cultural and Genealogical Society will present a free showing of the PBS documentary "Eyes on the Prize" on Feb. 25. The movie depicts portions of the Civil Rights movement.

Throughout February, the Decatur Area Arts Center will exhibit “Storytellers: a Celebration of Black Artists.”

Back at the Inc. Spot, the hallway walls are lined with photos featuring African American history. The project was created after a child asked who was in one of the pictures.

“A picture of President Barack Obama in our hallway at the Inc. Spot caused us to have over 40 pictures,” said the Black Chamber's Anthony Corey Walker. “It was important with him being the first.”

Walker understands the importance of someone’s role as a trailblazer.

His uncle, Roger Walker Jr., was the first African American sheriff in Illinois.

“Being the first gives us the opportunity to dare to be different, to dream bigger,” Walker said. “I understood the hurdles and the challenges, but I was a believer.”

Transferring the stories throughout the generations is important, according to Fuller and Walker.

“It shows how far we’ve come,” Fuller said. “When we stop telling our stories, we lose who we are as a people. We know where we came from and where we need to be going.”

According to the organizers of the “Till” showing in Decatur, the country is involved in many of the same struggles depicted in the movie. “We’re not too far removed from 1955,” Walker said.

In the movie, Till’s mother explains the rules needed to protect himself.

“I’m still telling my kids today about the dos-and-don’ts when encountering law enforcement,” Walker said.

The conversations continue to be a difficult step. “We want no one to get complacent,” Fuller said. “We’re still working towards equality, that everyone’s life is of value.”

Walker’s uncle created his own saying while he had the community’s attention as sheriff. “Everybody should have the opportunity to be somebody,” his nephew quotes.

Local events during Black History Month focus on honoring those who have forged a path for the next generations. But teachable moments are all around, and not just during February, Walker and Fuller said.

“Because Black History Month for us is every day,” Walker said. “I’m Black everyday.”