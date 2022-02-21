Black History Month program planned by Human Relations Commission

DECATUR — The city of Decatur Human Relations Commission is hosting a Black History Month program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The event will be broadcast live on the government channel (Comcast Channel 18), via Zoom or by conference call at 877-853-5257.
Go to decaturil.gov/2022-black-history-month-program for more details
The keynote speaker is the Rev. Vivian Clarington, pastor of St. Peter's African Methodist Episcopal Church, with guests Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Millikin University's Multicultural Voices of Praise, and Decatur Public Schools' 3-12th grade essay, poem, drawing and short film entries.
