Board: No plans to change Maroa-Forsyth schools in-person classes

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth schools will be continue plans for in-person school year. The decision was finalized during a special Friday morning school board meeting.
Parents have the choice to enroll students for the 2020-2021 school year for remote learning or in-person.
Classrooms will be open Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is designated for cleaning classrooms and common areas. Classes will resume on Thursday and Friday with additional cleaning on Saturday.
Kindergarten will be split into morning and afternoon classes.
Several Central Illinois districts, including Warrensburg-Latham, Charleston and Mattoon, have reversed plans to have in-person classes because of COVID concerns.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,264 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 25 confirmed deaths. Fourteen counties also have been added to "warning level" status for increasing COVID cases: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will.
