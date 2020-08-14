Board: No plans to change Maroa-Forsyth schools in-person classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth schools will be continue plans for in-person school year. The decision was finalized during a special Friday morning school board meeting.

Parents have the choice to enroll students for the 2020-2021 school year for remote learning or in-person.

Classrooms will be open Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is designated for cleaning classrooms and common areas. Classes will resume on Thursday and Friday with additional cleaning on Saturday.

Kindergarten will be split into morning and afternoon classes.

Several Central Illinois districts, including Warrensburg-Latham, Charleston and Mattoon, have reversed plans to have in-person classes because of COVID concerns.