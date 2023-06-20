DECATUR — The immediate plans for housing Dennis Lab School students will be a little more clear Wednesday, but it won't be finalized until at least next week.

The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is set to meet in special session at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at MacArthur High School.

The meeting will open with public comments, which will be followed by a presentation by district administration about the short-term solutions after it was announced last week that the two Dennis program buildings will be closed this school year because of structural concerns.

Board President Bill Clevenger said he expects the board to discuss the proposal, but they cannot vote on it because it's not on the agenda. Their discussion will guide Superintendent Rochelle Clark and her team and they prepare a final recommendation, likely to be on the agenda for the June 27 board meeting. The board will also consider suggestions and comments heard during public participation.

“This is an unfortunate situation,” he said. “We're trying to make the best decisions we can for upcoming school year that will still put kids in a position to receive the kind of education we hope every kid in District 61 will get.”

The only item on the meeting's agenda for the board to vote on is the procurement of six modular classrooms to be placed on the grounds of Garfield School, 300 Meadow Terrace Place.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said how many modular units will be needed has yet to be determined as the district is contacting vendors to see which one can provide the unit or units as quickly as possible.

According to the district's website, the cost for those modular classrooms is $439,000, with $175,000 for delivery and installation, and $264,000 for a year's rent at $22,000 per month for a year, with estimates that the need for those modular units to exceed a year.

Dennis is a preK-8 school with more than 500 students, and the Garfield building has 15 classrooms, not counting the six modular classrooms. That building has been the site for the district's alternative education learning academy for general education students in grades K-12.

Dennis currently uses 27 classrooms, not counting classrooms devoted to art, music and special education, so space would still fall short of needs and some students would likely have to be sent to another Decatur school.

If Dennis students are moved to Garfield for the upcoming school year, bus routes will have to be significantly reconfigured, which Swarthout said the district is working on.

Students are not the only ones affected. Teachers and other staff are, as well, and Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt said some decisions will require negotiations between the DEA and the district. The teachers are not considered “displaced,” however.

“If they were hired to teach third grade at Dennis, they will teach third grade at Dennis, wherever the physical location is,” she said. “The only way they would be involuntarily transferred would be if they need to cut positions. It's my understanding there is no intention to cut any positions.”

The presentation at MacArthur is a proposal for a short-term solution while the district works on a more permanent solution regarding the future of the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses.

It is unknown as yet whether the buildings can be repaired or will have to be razed and replaced. The future of those buildings had already been a topic of discussion even before the recent engineering firm findings.

The board considered a new building for the Dennis program as recently as last year, but no suitable building site was available in the school's boundary in the west end.

The board proposed buying Lincoln Park and building there, but the community objected, and the Decatur Park District board ultimately decided against selling the park to the school district.

