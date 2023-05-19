DECATUR — Boys can be vulnerable to making poor choices when they're turning into young men, and need extra guidance.

Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program and The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur teamed up to offer Street Smart, an eight-week program where boys between 10 and 15 met weekly with Decatur police to discuss topics

“This (age) is a time period when a lot of them start getting into trouble,” said Evyonne Hawkins, re-entry facilitator for SIMP. “Our main goal is to try and prevent that from happening, to try and get them to understand some of the consequences of their actions, and the people they hang around with.”

On the first day of the program, getting them to settle down and listen was a challenge, she said, but by week three, the 15 boys in the program were engaging with adults, asking questions and wanting to talk about issues.

“For them, I think it was an opportunity to have some consistency in a program,” she said. “We have been here every week for the last eight weeks.”

One of the main things she wanted the boys to learn was to choose friends wisely, she said.

“For some of them, it was getting them to understand that everyone is not your friend,” she said. “You have to learn how to choose your friends. If there's trouble, and you see something, say something to an adult who can help you in these situations.”

The final topic, on the last day, was gangs, led by Decatur Police Department Patrol Officer Javion Crisman. He told the kids that young people join gangs for a sense of belonging, or respect, status and power, but a gang is not a good place for them to obtain those things.

“If you hang out with them, even if you're not a member, it looks like you are,” he said.

A gang will force its members to participate in criminal activity, in drugs, violence and crimes that could derail their lives permanently. It could also endanger family members if gang leaders take revenge on your family for your refusal to go along with something they want you to do. And they themselves could get hurt or killed in altercations as a result of gang activities.

“We're not living for the moment,” Crisman said. “We're living for the future.”

Ya'Hahn Reed, 12, received a certificate and rewards including passes to mini golf and Splash Cove for perfect attendance at all eight session.

“It's a great program for kids,” he said. The topic that had the most impact on him, he said, was staying away from gangs.

Crisman was chosen, he said, because as a young Black officer, the kids could relate to him.

“You can't help everybody,” he said. “You have to be willing to be helped. But I think this has been beneficial for the kids who have been here. I've seen a difference in their behavior from the time they walk in the room to when we leave. It's a good, positive environment for them that allows them to feel supported, to feel that recognition that they deserve and may not be getting at home.”

