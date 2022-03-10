Boys & Girls Club of Decatur awarded grant from Comcast

DECATUR — The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur was awarded a $40,000 Lift Zone Opportunity Fund grant from Comcast on Thursday.

The grant was given to support digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone. Comcast opened the WiFi-connected safe space a year ago. Students are able to do schoolwork and adults learn new digital skills and access services.

The local Lift Zone is one of more than 1,000 throughout the country, with nearly 80 in this region.

