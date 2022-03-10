 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Boys & Girls Club of Decatur awarded grant from Comcast

  • 0

DECATUR — The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur was awarded a $40,000 Lift Zone Opportunity Fund grant from Comcast on Thursday.

The grant was given to support digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone. Comcast opened the WiFi-connected safe space a year ago. Students are able to do schoolwork and adults learn new digital skills and access services.

The local Lift Zone is one of more than 1,000 throughout the country, with nearly 80 in this region.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

National Guard assists with wildfire fight in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News