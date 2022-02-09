Buffett Foundation provides $9 million to create Agriculture Education Center in Decatur

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Foundation announced Wednesday it has received a $9 million commitment from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to build the FFA Agriculture Education Center.

This investment is designed for high school ag programs in the United States and will establish the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy "as one of the country’s premier dedicated Ag education sites and supplement the coursework and National FFA Organization programming available to Decatur Public School students enrolled in the program," the foundation stated in a press release.

“When we provided the funding to create the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy, we had no idea how successful this program would become,” said Howard G. Buffett, chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. “By building this facility, I believe it further solidifies the reputation of the Ag Academy and its students as among the best in the United States.”

Established in August 2018 with a $1.65 million gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Andreas Academy includes educators and FFA advisors at Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools who lead a formal academic and field-based curriculum, with an emphasis on career development in the agriculture industry. Since then, Academy students from both high schools have worked collaboratively to build a hands-on Living Science Farm. At this site they pursue entrepreneurial ventures and SAE (Supervised Ag Experience) activities with livestock and horticulture. The new facility will vastly expand the program’s acreage and dedicated instructional space.

Andreas Academy FFA Officers from MacArthur High School recently were selected as a National Model of Excellence chapter based on activities during its third year of existence. This achievement recognized these Decatur students as a Top Ten chapter among 8,817 in the nation.

“From 202 students enrolled our first year, we’ve grown to 435 Academy members this fourth year. We’re now operating with four full-time Ag teachers after opening with two,” said Decatur Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Zach Shields. “The program has grown at a rate requiring facilities beyond those that exist in the current high school buildings.”

