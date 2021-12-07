Calvin Carson recognized with 2 community awards

DECATUR -- Calvin Carson has been recognized with two community awards for his work with youth.

During the Turkey Tournament, held at Stephen Decatur Middle School Thanksgiving weekend, Carson was awarded the Youth Service Award by Mel Roustio, who has organized the tournament for 18 years.

Roustio was the speaker at Carson's Free Basketball Camp in 2021 and recognized Carson for his work over the last eight years with the Big Kings teams. Carson had begun the Big Kings in the 1980s and revived the program as a way to help young men with behavior issues control them so they could be successful on high school and college teams.

"God put on my heart to go help the young men and train them to be coachable," said Carson, who has worked with over 100 young people over the years.

The second award will be given to Carson at Good Samaritan Inn on Dec. 14 during the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations' Christmas banquet. The Diligence Award also recognizes Carson's work with troubled youth.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

