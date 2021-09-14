 Skip to main content
Campers to learn about dinosaurs at Rock Springs Nature Center

DECATUR — Children ages 1-5 with an adult buddy are invited to learn about dinosaurs during Mini Camp at Rock Springs Nature Center. 

Dinosaur Stomp will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 21 and 22. Children will explore and study dinosaurs through artifacts and creative play.

Each camp is $6 per child. Space is limited and you must pre-register online by noon the day before camp at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Face coverings and social distancing required. Due to COVID-19, we ask that only one adult accompany each camper.

