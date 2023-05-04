DECATUR — Calina Jones wants to be a physician assistant eventually, but after graduation this month, she's going to work at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital as a certified nurse assistant.

As part of the Career Pathways program in Decatur Public Schools, the MacArthur High School senior went to school and worked at the same time.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “They pay you, they treat you like a worker, they have respect for you. You work and you take care of your patients, and they make sure you're OK, that your feelings are valid. It was very, very stressful, but I knew in the end it was all worth it.”

Thursday was Career Signing Day for students in the program who will, like Jones, go to work after graduation thanks to the job training they received while in high school.

Richland Community College's EnRich program is one of the district's partners, and students who choose that route get college credit along with high school credits.

“What we do is teach them the skills for when they're in the job,” said Giana Taylor of EnRich. “How to be on time, what does your paycheck look like, what does that FICA and all that good stuff mean, how to write a check, how to balance their skills at home so they can be on time for work, the skills they need in order to go into the workforce.”

The “traditional” route of college immediately after high school isn't for everyone, Taylor said, and for those students, EnRich can provide training in driving semis or forklifts, a pre-apprenticeship program to allow them to move into union apprenticeships. And they earn a living wage while they do so, she said.

MacArthur senior Wyatt Bramer already has his spot in the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Apprenticeship and Training Program, said director of training Rob Swegle, because he has completed the two-year pre-apprenticeship training offered by teacher Ed Walton in the building trades program in Decatur schools.

“Just like colleges have National Signing Day, we are celebrating those students who are taking advantage of workforce opportunities,” said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning for Decatur schools. “As a district, we really started focusing on career readiness. Notice I didn't say 'college' readiness or 'college and career' readiness. As a district, we're looking to build and find the passions of our students, whether they're on the college-bound track or they're going into the workforce, military, trades or different experiences like that.”

That includes internships, job-readiness programs and other ways students can explore and prepare for careers, even if college isn't on their radar, she said.

