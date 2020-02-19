You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Careers in Customer Service seminar planned in Decatur
0 comments

Careers in Customer Service seminar planned in Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}
Workforce

Students respond as Decatur School District adult education Executive Director Rocki Wilkerson asks if they want to get a job during GED class registration at the Adult Education Center in August 2015. 

 Jim Bowling

DECATUR -- Registration for Careers in Customer Service will be 9:30 a.m. today and Monday, Feb. 24 at the Richland/Workforce Education Consortium inside the Decatur Public Library.

Students will be able to brush off reading and math skills and learn about jobs in the field of hospitality. A job-shadowing experience will be offered at the end of the training. Allow two hours for registration. Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News