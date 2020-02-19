Careers in Customer Service seminar planned in Decatur

DECATUR -- Registration for Careers in Customer Service will be 9:30 a.m. today and Monday, Feb. 24 at the Richland/Workforce Education Consortium inside the Decatur Public Library.

Students will be able to brush off reading and math skills and learn about jobs in the field of hospitality. A job-shadowing experience will be offered at the end of the training. Allow two hours for registration. Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264.