 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Carrigan scholarship seeking Macon County applicants

{{featured_button_text}}

Amy Rueff, treasurer of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly and resource director for Illinois AFL-CIO, talks about the Michael T. Carrigan Solidarity Scholarship established on Thursday. 

DECATUR — Applications are being accepted for the Michael T. Carrigan Solidarity Scholarship.

The $500 scholarship is designed to provide a scholarship to union members in good standing or workers with a path of entry into a union. The scholarship awards shall be used for the purpose of gaining meaningful employment, advancing a current career path or joining a union trades school.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Named for a four-term Decatur City Council member and union leader who served as president of the AFL-CIO from 2007-2019, the scholarship was funded by a $10,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Macon County to the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, with an additional $5,000 earmarked for publicity pamphlets that will list all the trades, the qualifications needed to get into apprenticeships, and direction how to apply for those programs and for the scholarship. Carrigan began his career as an electrician through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Send applications to: Michael T. Carrigan Building Trades Scholarship c/o Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly P.O. Box 2847, Decatur, IL 62524.

For more information, contact Amy Rueff at 217-433-5126.

MIKE CARRIGAN

Carrigan

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News