Carrigan scholarship seeking Macon County applicants

DECATUR — Applications are being accepted for the Michael T. Carrigan Solidarity Scholarship.
The $500 scholarship is designed to provide a scholarship to union members in good standing or workers with a path of entry into a union. The scholarship awards shall be used for the purpose of gaining meaningful employment, advancing a current career path or joining a union trades school.
Named for a four-term Decatur City Council member and union leader who served as president of the AFL-CIO from 2007-2019, the scholarship was funded by a $10,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Macon County to the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, with an additional $5,000 earmarked for publicity pamphlets that will list all the trades, the qualifications needed to get into apprenticeships, and direction how to apply for those programs and for the scholarship. Carrigan began his career as an electrician through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Send applications to: Michael T. Carrigan Building Trades Scholarship c/o Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly P.O. Box 2847, Decatur, IL 62524.
For more information, contact Amy Rueff at 217-433-5126.
PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County
