Caulkins proposes bill to reduce fee for lapsed teaching licenses

DECATUR — State Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Decatur Republican, has introduced new legislation that aims to make it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom.

Illinois, and the nation, has a significant teacher shortage, with 5,200 teaching positions open statewide at the start of this school year. One of Caulkins' constituents contacted him after she had to pay $500 to renew her teaching license, which had lapsed after her retirement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a teacher shortage not only in Central Illinois, but the state as well,” Caulkins said in a statement. “Charging retired educators a $500 penalty to return to the classroom when there is a teacher shortage seems to be counterintuitive. The state should not be in the business of penalizing retired teachers that want to come back and help educate our next generation.”

Caulkins' legislation, House Bill 4382, would reduce the penalty to $10 for each year the license has lapsed, with a maximum of $100.