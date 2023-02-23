MACON — Meridian High School freshmen Ted Jones and Ben Jackson were presented with some shocking information during their drivers’ education class.

The class was shown the importance of knowing what to do in case their vehicle hits a power pole.

“We’re taught not to get out,” Jackson said.

“And the proper safety precautions in case we crash into a power line,” Jones said after the Wednesday event.

Although the classmates have more than a year before they are able to test for their driver’s license, they are learning the various safety procedures on how to stay alive while driving.

“For drivers’ ed, especially, it’s important,” said Abby Helm, Ameren Illinois communications coordinator. “We want to teach teen drivers the importance of being aware behind the wheel.”

The teens are often taught distracted driving definitions. “But we want to make sure these kids are aware of how to keep themselves safe when they are out driving,” Helm said.

Ameren lineman Tom Funneman handed the students two wires commonly attached to the tall poles lining the streets. He then asked them if either were a power line. Neither was.

“But don’t take the chance,” he said. “Stay in the car, wait till help gets there, wait for the proper authorities. If you’re alive, you’re going to stay alive inside that car.”

Stepping from one voltage level to another allows the body to become a path for electricity. Even if a power line has landed on the ground, there is still the potential for the area near your car to be energized. The flow of electricity through the body can result in electrocution.

The students were also shown a scenario in which two cars are in an accident. In the video, one hits a power pole, while the other driver dangerously approaches the car to check on the crashed vehicle.

If they are unable to stay inside the car, the students are taught the proper way to exit a vehicle, which is to jump clear, landing on both feet. Don’t touch the car and the ground at the same time. Then scoot with both feet or bunny-hop away from the vehicle, so there will not be a voltage between the two feet giving electricity the chance to flow through the body.

“The key is to walk away safe if they are ever in an accident involving downed power lines,” Helm said.

Ameren Illinois partnered with Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Study Initiative in presenting the discussion. The nonprofit organization has conducted various teen driving safety courses, including motorcycle awareness, distracted driving and stranded motorist safety precautions. More presentations were presented to Maroa-Forsyth High School and Charleston High School.

“Distress Bandanna has presented about 2,000 teen driver safety presentations,” said instructor Vivian Pratt Anderson. “Downed power line vehicle safety is one of our focus areas.”

