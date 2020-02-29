Central Illinois engineers, students bond over annual Rube Goldberg competition

DECATUR — If you thought the recipe for the perfect burger was elusive, try cooking it up with the help of professional engineers.
The 21st Engineering in the Classroom regional competition in Macon County on Saturday brought together students and engineers at Eisenhower High School. The event saw the working to assemble a burger using Rube Goldberg mechanical techniques. Goldberg, an American cartoonist, is associated with machines that are intentionally designed to perform a simple task in an indirect, over-complicated way.
Central A&M fifth-grader Madden Metzger participated with her class on Saturday. She said creating the device was challenging, but fun.
“It’s made up of parts and junk,” she said.
The process of preparing for the event is designed to encourage students to learn more about engineering and its benefits. Engineers employed in various Central Illinois businesses volunteer their time in local fifth-grade classes. The students and the engineer meet once a week for eight weeks developing their contraption.
“They have three separate stacks with a bun, a burger and some kind of topping,” said Michelle Schwenk, executive director for Engineering in the Classroom. “It seems impossible, but they get it done.”
Madden's Central A&M team created 11 moves using ropes and pulleys, reels and rods, weights and a magnet to build a burger. One tug of a rope sent the mechanisms in motion.
Central A&M teammate Brookelyn Jackson, 11, was part of the cheese group in stacking the hamburger. “Sometimes it could be hard, because people had other ideas,” she said. “But you see if it works. You have to test out many different things.”
During their time together, the engineers discuss principles and their job details with the children. The Rube Goldberg preparation teaches the students problem solving and hands-on engineering. According to Schwenk, the activity motivates students who may not consider themselves academics. “There is a lot of this that’s not math,” she said about the project. “Are they troubleshooting, are they encouraging each other?”
The failures are part of the learning process. According to the organizers, much of an engineer’s job includes fixing mistakes.
“In engineering, nothing ever works the first time,” Schwenk said.
Similar regional competitions are held in Springfield, Champaign and Peoria. The top three winners move on to the Engineering Open House at the University of Illinois later in March.
According to Rexlyn Nicole, past director of the Engineering in the Classroom board, the program began in 1999. “I wanted to showcase engineering in the classroom in a way that would be fun,” she said. “So it wasn’t just memorizing math.”
Hundreds of engineers have participated in the program, Nicole said. “The kids love these people,” she said. “They are fun. They’re not disciplinarians.”
Nicole has heard positive responses from the teachers, students and parents. “All you have to do is get that lightbulb to go on,” she said. “It all falls into place.”
Elementary schools participating in Saturday’s competition included St. Patrick, Mount Zion, French Academy, Garfield Montessori, Holy Family, South Shores, Muffley, Oak Grove, Durfee, Sangamon Valley, Lutheran School Association and Central A&M.
Along with the Rube Goldberg machine, the students have to prepare a research journal. “Show us as much as you can that the students did all of this,” said judge Gregg Foltz. “Not too much is done by the engineer.”
Keith Benting was a judge and a past winner of the regional competition. “You know what to look for and get the most amount points,” he said.
According to Benting, the process of understanding and fixing a problem is important to the competition. “You like to see (the students) work through the problems,” he said.
Bob Seder competed in the past, and was asked to be judge for the first time this year. “There’s a lot to keep up with,” he said. “As an engineer you had to be here for a half an hour. Now I’m here all day. It keeps you busy.”
Melissa Dolan is a fifth-grade teacher at Central A&M. The school has been competing since the beginning. “This is a great hands-on project,” she said. “We learn about energy, force of motion. Those are the standards of the science class they are supposed to learn in fifth grade.”
The engineers' visits are used as a tool in further understanding of many science concepts, Dolan said. “It’s also a nice change of pace,” she said. “We are fortunate that we have engineers that are willing to take the time out of their work day.”
Each class has their own engineer to work with. Clint Richter is an engineer with AGCO Corp. in Assumption working with Dolan’s students. “This is the culmination of getting to work together as a group of junior engineers,” he said. “This is their opportunity to shine.”
Richter’s job includes product design. “You have to draw out a plan before you go and build,” he said. “You can’t just go into it building (the project). You have to start from the ground up, brainstorm, design, then you get to the point where you are ready to build.”
