Central Illinois engineers, students bond over annual Rube Goldberg competition

Keith Benting was a judge and a past winner of the regional competition. “You know what to look for and get the most amount points,” he said.

According to Benting, the process of understanding and fixing a problem is important to the competition. “You like to see (the students) work through the problems,” he said.

Bob Seder competed in the past, and was asked to be judge for the first time this year. “There’s a lot to keep up with,” he said. “As an engineer you had to be here for a half an hour. Now I’m here all day. It keeps you busy.”

Melissa Dolan is a fifth-grade teacher at Central A&M. The school has been competing since the beginning. “This is a great hands-on project,” she said. “We learn about energy, force of motion. Those are the standards of the science class they are supposed to learn in fifth grade.”

The engineers' visits are used as a tool in further understanding of many science concepts, Dolan said. “It’s also a nice change of pace,” she said. “We are fortunate that we have engineers that are willing to take the time out of their work day.”