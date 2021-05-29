Central Illinois Links chapter awards scholarships

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Chapter of The Links Incorporated has awarded scholarships to 13 students from Bloomington, Normal, Decatur and Peoria.
Scholarship winners are Taniya Boone, Bloomington; Tolulope Adanri, Sadiq Muhammad and Aniya Thompson, all of Normal; Nathaniel Allen, Shaili McNeely and Naijah Tinsley, all of Champaign; Ryan Bartley, Destini Peoples and Terrence Tally II, all of Decatur; La’Rayia Jackson, Jaylen Pounds and Jaylin Malik Sprattling, all of Peoria.
Winners demonstrate upstanding character, commitment to community and academic excellence.
Adanri, a senior at University High School, Normal, is the daughter of Adebayo and Olubunmi Adanri. She plans to major in chemistry at Yale University.
Boone, a senior at Bloomington High School, is the daughter of Tiffany Hurks. She plans to major in psychology at University of Illinois.
Muhammad, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the son of Lorraine Muhammad. He plans to major in biological sciences as a pre-med student at Arizona State University.
Thompson, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the daughter of Tameka Thompson. She plans major in theater creation at Ball State University.
