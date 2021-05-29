Central Illinois Links chapter awards scholarships

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Chapter of The Links Incorporated has awarded scholarships to 13 students from Bloomington, Normal, Decatur and Peoria.

Scholarship winners are Taniya Boone, Bloomington; Tolulope Adanri, Sadiq Muhammad and Aniya Thompson, all of Normal; Nathaniel Allen, Shaili McNeely and Naijah Tinsley, all of Champaign; Ryan Bartley, Destini Peoples and Terrence Tally II, all of Decatur; La’Rayia Jackson, Jaylen Pounds and Jaylin Malik Sprattling, all of Peoria.

Winners demonstrate upstanding character, commitment to community and academic excellence.

Adanri, a senior at University High School, Normal, is the daughter of Adebayo and Olubunmi Adanri. She plans to major in chemistry at Yale University.

Boone, a senior at Bloomington High School, is the daughter of Tiffany Hurks. She plans to major in psychology at University of Illinois.

Muhammad, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the son of Lorraine Muhammad. He plans to major in biological sciences as a pre-med student at Arizona State University.

Thompson, a senior at Normal Community High School, is the daughter of Tameka Thompson. She plans major in theater creation at Ball State University.

Allen, a senior at Champaign Central High School, is the son of Caren Allen. He plans to major in sports management at University of Wisconsin, Madison.

McNeely, a senior at Centennial High School, is the daughter of Vicki Browder. She plans to major in animal science at University of Illinois.

Tinsley, a graduate of Champaign Central High School, is the daughter of Notoura Tinsley. She plans to major in political science-pre-law at University of Missouri.

Bartley, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the son of Karen Bartley. Ryan plans to attend Mt. Mercy University.

Peoples, a senior at MacArthur High School, is the daughter of Dorrean Wilson. She plans to major in biology at Washington University.

Tally, a senior at Eisenhower High School, is the son of Roberta Tally. He plans to major in computer science at University of Illinois.

Jackson, a graduate of Peoria High School, is the daughter of Adrienne Beck. She plans to major in psychology.

Pounds, a graduate of Manual High School, is the daughter of Sonya and Fred Pounds. She plans to major in photography at Illinois Central College.

Sprattling, a graduate of Peoria High School, is the son of Freyda Sprattling. He plans to major in political science at Northern Illinois University of University of Illinois-Chicago.

